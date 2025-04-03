Nvidia positioned to weather Trump tariffs, chip demand ‘off the charts,' says Altimeter's Gerstner

Altimeter Capital CEO Brad Gerstner told CNBC he's bullish on Nvidia despite broader concerns tied to President Trump's tariffs.

Semiconductors are on the list of tariff exceptions, which Gerstner called a "wise exception."

"The growth and the demand for GPUs is off the charts," Gerstner said.

Altimeter Capital CEO Brad Gerstner said Thursday that he's moving out of the "bomb shelter" with Nvidia and into a position of safety, expecting that the chipmaker is positioned to withstand President Donald Trump's widespread tariffs.

"The growth and the demand for GPUs is off the charts," he told CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," referring to Nvidia's graphics processing units that are powering the artificial intelligence boom. He said investors just need to listen to commentary from OpenAI, Google and Elon Musk.

President Trump announced an expansive and aggressive "reciprocal tariff" policy in a ceremony at the White House on Wednesday. The plan established a 10% baseline tariff, though many countries like China, Vietnam and Taiwan are subject to steeper rates. The announcement sent stocks tumbling on Thursday, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq down more than 5%, headed for its worst day since 2022.

The big reason Nvidia may be better positioned to withstand Trump's tariff hikes is because semiconductors are on the list of exceptions, which Gerstner called a "wise exception" due to the importance of AI.

Nvidia's business has exploded since the release of OpenAI's ChatGPT in 2022, and annual revenue has more than doubled in each of the past two fiscal years. After a massive rally, Nvidia's stock price has dropped by more than 20% this year and was down almost 7% on Thursday.

Gerstner is concerned about the potential of a recession due to the tariffs, but is relatively bullish on Nvidia, and said the "negative impact from tariffs will be much less than in other areas."

He said it's key for the U.S. to stay competitive in AI. And while the company's chips are designed domestically, they're manufactured in Taiwan "because they can't be fabricated in the U.S." Higher tariffs would punish companies like Meta and Microsoft, he said.

"We're in a global race in AI," Gerstner said. "We can't hamper our ability to win that race."

