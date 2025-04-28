Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

NXP Semi shares sink on tariff concerns, CEO Kurt Sievers to step down

By Jonathan Vanian, CNBC

Kurt Sievers, chief executive officer of NXP Semiconductors NV, during the Federation of German Industries (BDI) conference in Berlin, Germany, on Monday, June 19, 2023.
Liesa Johannssen-Koppitz | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • NXP Semiconductor shares fell after the chip company announced that CEO Kurt Sievers would step down and released first-quarter earnings.
  • Sievers will retire at the end of the year, with Rafael Sotomayor stepping in as president on April 28, 2025.
  • The chip company said it is facing "a very uncertain environment influenced by tariffs."

NXP Semiconductor Inc. fell about 7% on Monday after the chip company announced that CEO Kurt Sievers would step down and released first-quarter earnings for fiscal 2025.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Sievers will retire at the end of the year, with Rafael Sotomayor stepping in as president on April 28, 2025.

Here's how the company did, versus LSEG consensus estimates:

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP
  • Earnings per share: $2.64 adjusted vs. $2.58 expected
  • Revenue: $2.84 billion vs. $2.83 billion expected

While the company beat expectations on the top and bottom lines, Sievers cited a "challenging set of market conditions" looking forward.

"We are operating in a very uncertain environment influenced by tariffs with volatile direct and indirect effects," Sievers said in an earnings release.

Money Report

news 3 mins ago

S&P 500 futures inch lower after broad index notches fifth straight winning day: Live updates

news 21 mins ago

Trump administration targets Harvard Law Review with investigation of race-based discrimination

Sales in NXP's first quarter declined 9% year over year.

The company posted $1.67 billion in auto sales during the first quarter, trailing analyst estimates of $1.69 billion.

NXP Semi said that second-quarter sales would come in at a midpoint of $2.9 billion, ahead of the $2.87 billion that analysts were projecting. Second-quarter adjusted EPS is expected to be $2.66, in line with analyst estimates.

The company logged first-quarter net income of $490 million, which was a 23% year-to-year drop from $639 million.

NXP's net income per share was $1.92 compared to $2.47 during the same time a year ago. A drop of 22%.

The company said Sievers' retirement was a "personal decision" and there were no issues with the board or performance of the company.

WATCH: Uncertainty from Big Tech is fine right now.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us