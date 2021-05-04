NYSE Says More Traders Can Return to the Floor Next Week

Beginning Monday, members of the floor community who have been fully vaccinated will be exempt from certain restrictions, including a random testing program, according to an internal memo.

They will also be allowed to remove face masks, though they must continue to maintain social distancing of 6 feet or more.

The NYSE is adjusting its Covid protocols and will allow more people on its trading floor.

If 100% of a trading firm's floor-based staff has been fully vaccinated (meaning two or more weeks have passed since the final dose of a vaccine), the firm will be permitted to bring them back fully staffed. The memo was first reported by Bloomberg News.

Media organizations will also be permitted on the trading floor. Everyone will still be required to wear a mask when walking around the floor.

One issue not addressed is whether employees or other entrants will still be required to sign a waiver of liability that prevents them from suing the NYSE in the event they contract Covid.

