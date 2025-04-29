Oil giant BP posts 49% drop in first-quarter profit on weaker crude prices

British oil giant BP posted underlying replacement cost profit, used as a proxy for net profit, of $1.4 billion for the first three months of the year.

British oil giant BP on Tuesday posted slightly weaker-than-expected first-quarter net profit, following a recent strategic reset and a slump in crude prices.

The beleaguered oil and gas major posted underlying replacement cost profit, used as a proxy for net profit, of $1.38 billion for the first three months of the year. That missed analyst expectations of $1.6 billion, according to an LSEG-compiled consensus.

BP's net profit had hit $2.7 billion a year earlier and $1.2 billion in the final three months of 2024.

Seeking to rebuild investor confidence after a protracted period of underperformance relative to its industry peers, BP in February pledged to slash renewable spending and boost annual expenditure on its core business of oil and gas.

The green strategy U-turn does not appear to have gone far enough for the likes of activist investor Elliott Management, which went public last week with a stake of more than 5% in the London-listed firm.

The disclosure makes the U.S. hedge fund BP's second-largest shareholder after BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, according to LSEG data.

Elliott was first reported to have assumed a position in the oil and gas company back in February, driving a share price rally amid expectations that its involvement could pressure BP to shift gears back toward its oil and gas businesses.

Notably, BP suffered a shareholder rebellion at its annual general meeting earlier this month. Almost a quarter (24.3%) of investors voted against the re-election of outgoing Chair Helge Lund, a symbolic result that reflected a sense of deep frustration among the firm's shareholders.

— CNBC's Ruxandra Iordache contributed to this report.

