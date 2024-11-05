Oil giant Saudi Aramco posts 15% drop in third-quarter profit but maintains dividend

Saudi state oil giant Aramco reported a 15.4% drop in net profit in the third-quarter on the back of "lower crude oil prices and weakening refining margins," but maintained a 31.05 billion dividend.

Aramco's dividend includes a base payout of $20.3 billion and a performance-linked one of $10.8 billion.

Lower global oil prices, weaker demand and prolonged OPEC+ production cuts led by Saudi Arabia continue to impact crude prices.

Saudi state oil giant Aramco reported a 15.4% drop in net profit in the third-quarter on the back of "lower crude oil prices and weakening refining margins," but maintained a 31.05 billion dividend.

The company reported net income of $27.56 billion in the July-September period, topping a company-provided estimate of $26.9 billion. The print is also a 5% drop from the previous quarter, which came in at $29.1 billion, as lower global oil prices, weaker demand and prolonged OPEC+ production cuts led by Saudi Arabia continue to impact crude prices.

The average selling price of oil for the second quarter of 2024 stood at $85 per barrel, but dropped to $78.7 per barrel during the third quarter, according to Saudi-based bank Al Rajhi capital, as non-OPEC supply volumes grew.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

The oil firm said its year-on-year decline was partly offset by a "reduction in selling, administrative and general expenses primarily driven by a gain from derivative instruments, and a decrease in production royalties largely reflecting lower crude oil prices and a lower average effective royalty rate compared to the same quarter last year."

Aramco's dividend includes a base payout of $20.3 billion and an atypical performance-linked one of $10.8 billion. The Saudi government and the kingdom's sovereign wealth vehicle, the Public Investment Fund, are the main beneficiaries of the dividend, holding stakes of roughly 81.5% and 16% in the company.

The remaining shareholding trades freely on Saudi Arabia's Tadāwul stock exchange, with the company having finalized its second public share offering back in June.

Aramco's earnings before Interest and Taxes (EBIT) came in at $51.45 billion in the third quarter, down 17% year-on-year. Aramco's capital expenditure guidance was brought up 20% to $13.23 billion.

The company was trading at 27.45 riyals following the announcement, down 0.18% on the previous day.

The earnings align with a broader trend across oil majors, whose third-quarter profits have also suffered from declines in crude prices and refining margins. Aramco said it achieved average realized crude price of $79.3 per barrel in the third quarter, compared with $89.3 per barrel in the same period of last year.

Saudi Arabia, the world's largest crude exporter who produces roughly 9 million barrels per day of crude at present, serves as the de facto leader of the OPEC+ oil producers' alliance, a subset of whom agreed over the weekend to delay a planned December output hike by one month.

"Aramco delivered robust net income and generated strong free cash flow during the third quarter, despite a lower oil price environment," CEO Amin Nasser said in a statement. "We also progressed our upstream developments, strengthened our downstream value chain, and advanced our new energies program as we continue to invest through cycles."

The revenues will be a boon to the Saudi economy, which is currently undergoing a diversification process under Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's legacy Vision 2030 scheme spanning a slew of high-cost infrastructure "gigaprojects."

Earlier this year, Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Finance cut the kingdom's growth forecast to 0.8% in 2024, in a steep decline from a previous projection of 4.4%, and raised the outlook for the national budgetary shortfall to roughly 2.9% of GDP, from a prior indication of 1.9%.