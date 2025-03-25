Oil major Shell vows to boost investor returns, doubles down on LNG push

In an announcement ahead of its Capital Markets Day 2025 event, Shell said it would bolster shareholder distributions to 40-50% of cash flow from operations, up from a 30-40% range previously.

The oil major also said it will lower its spending to $20-22 billion per year through to 2028, after targeting such costs in a $22-25 billion range for 2024 and 2025 back in 2023.

British oil major Shell on Tuesday announced plans to increase shareholder returns and cut spend, as it doubles down on its liquified natural gas (LNG) push.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

In an announcement ahead of its Capital Markets Day 2025 event, the company said it would bolster shareholder distributions to 40-50% of cash flow from operations, up from a 30-40% range previously. It intends to stick to progressive dividends of 4% per year and to grow free cash flow per share by more than a yearly 10% through to 2030.

The oil major also said it will lower its spending to $20-22 billion per year through to 2028, after targeting such costs in a $22-25 billion range for 2024 and 2025 back in 2023.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The oil company separately said it aims to trim its structural cost reduction target from $2-3 billion by the end of this year to a cumulative $5-7 billion by the end of the three-year stretch to the end of 2028, compared with 2022 plans.

Shell — the world's largest liquified natural gas trader — guided it will grow output across its combined upstream and integrated gas businesses by 1% per year through to 2030, as well as increase LNG sales by 4-5% every year through that period. It will separately keep its liquids production steady at 1.4 million barrels per day until the end of the decade.

The company intends to expend 10% of its capital in low-carbon businesses by 2030.

''We want to become the world's leading integrated gas and LNG business and the most customer-focused energy marketer and trader, while sustaining a material level of liquids production. Today we are raising the bar across our key financial targets, investing where we have competitive strengths and delivering more for our shareholders," CEO Wael Sawan said in a Tuesday statement.

This breaking news story is being updated.

