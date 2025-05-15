Oil prices fall 4% after Trump raises hopes of a U.S.-Iran nuclear deal

Oil prices fell sharply on Thursday on expectations that the U.S. and Iran may soon reach a deal over Tehran's nuclear program.

International benchmark Brent crude futures with July expiry were last seen trading 3.7% lower at $63.65 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures stood at $60.66, down nearly 4% for the session.

Speaking in Doha, Qatar during his Middle East trip, U.S. President Donald Trump said the U.S. was getting close to securing a nuclear deal with Iran. It is thought that an agreement could result in the lifting of economic sanctions on Tehran.

"We're in very serious negotiations with Iran for long-term peace," Trump said.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.