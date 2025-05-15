Money Report

Oil prices fall 4% after Trump raises hopes of a U.S.-Iran nuclear deal

By Sam Meredith, CNBC

An Iranian national flag flies at the Persian Gulf Star Co. (PGSPC) gas condensate refinery in Bandar Abbas, Iran, on Jan. 9. 2019.
Ali Mohammadi | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Oil prices fell sharply on Thursday on expectations that the U.S. and Iran may soon reach a deal over Tehran's nuclear program.

International benchmark Brent crude futures with July expiry were last seen trading 3.7% lower at $63.65 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures stood at $60.66, down nearly 4% for the session.

Speaking in Doha, Qatar during his Middle East trip, U.S. President Donald Trump said the U.S. was getting close to securing a nuclear deal with Iran. It is thought that an agreement could result in the lifting of economic sanctions on Tehran.

"We're in very serious negotiations with Iran for long-term peace," Trump said.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

