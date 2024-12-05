Oil prices rise as OPEC+ delays production increase

Eight OPEC+ members will keep production cuts of 2.2 million barrels per day in place until the end of March 2025.

The cuts were originally supposed to start phasing out in December.

OPEC+ wants to bring barrels back to the market, but prices are under pressure from soft China demand and strong U.S. production.

Oil prices rose on Thursday as OPEC+ members agreed to delay crude production increases.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

U.S. crude oil rose 50 cents, or 0.73%, to $69.04 per barrel in mid-morning trading. Brent crude futures gained 46 cents, or 0.64%, to $72.77 per barrel.

Eight OPEC+ members led by Saudi Arabia and Russia will keep voluntary production cuts of 2.2 million barrels per day in place until the end of March 2025.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The cuts will then be gradually phased out on a monthly basis until the end of September 2026 to "support market stability," according to a statement from the countries. The members will also keep a separate round of production cuts of 1.65 million bpd in place through December 2026.

OPEC+ members, consisting of the original OPEC states plus 10 that are loosely affiliated, including Russia, Mexico and Kazakhstan, are struggling to bring barrels back to the global market. That goal is stymied prices that are already under pressure from soft demand in China and strong production in the U.S.

The Paris-based International Energy Agency has warned that global supply will exceed demand by 1 million barrels per day next year, even if the current OPEC+ cuts remain in place.