Only looking for remote jobs? Here's how to include that on your resume

Post-pandemic, people are looking for all sorts of work arrangements. More than half, 54% of U.S. workers with remote-capable jobs have a hybrid work model, 27% work exclusively remote and 20% work on-site full time, according to Gallup.

As a jobseeker, when you're writing your resume, you'll want to include your most relevant accomplishments and some keywords from the job description as they pertain to your experience. But you can also take your resume as an opportunity to let a prospective employer know if you want to work remote, on-site or hybrid.

It's never too early to let a potential employer know what kind of work model you're looking for, says Stefanie Fackrell, an HR consultant who's worked in recruiting at companies like Google and Nvidia. Here's how to do it.

'Open to remote, hybrid, on-site, open to relocation'

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

At the very top of your resume, you'll write some basic information.

This includes your name, phone number, email address and location. "Don't list your full address, that's, like, very 1980s," says Fackrell. "But list your location." She recommends including your city and state.

Just below that, she says, you can specify your preferred work arrangements. Add a parenthetical that says, "open to remote, hybrid, on-site, open to relocation," etc. — whatever kind of parameters you're looking for.

'I just think it's helpful'

Sometimes job descriptions aren't 100% clear about what an employer is offering. A job listing might say "remote" but "people don't really understand remote doesn't necessarily mean work from anywhere," says Fackrell. "It could be remote from these five different states."

And even if a job description is clear about what the role requires, you might be living in Kansas and applying for an on-site job in California. Whatever the parameters, letting a hiring manager know upfront what you're open to can save them some confusion about why you're applying and whether or not you're a good candidate to move forward. That's especially true when you're applying for jobs out of state.

Including your preferences will not necessarily get you hired — you still need to qualify for the role. But from the recruiter's perspective, "I just think it's helpful," says Fackrell. And it's one less question they'll have to ask if you ultimately book an interview.

Want to land your dream job? Take CNBC's new online course How to Ace Your Job Interview to learn what hiring managers really look for, body language techniques, what to say and not to say, and the best way to talk about pay. Use discount code NEWGRAD to get 50% off from 5/1/24 to 6/30/24.