Op-ed: The ‘vibecession' didn't go away, and it didn't just linger. It is deepening and reaching higher incomes

Financial security is a feeling fewer Americans are experiencing at all income levels, with anxiety over money the new normal, according to the latest CNBC|SurveyMonkey Your Money poll.

Inflation, high interest rates, tariffs, and threat of layoffs were cited as factors contributing to the pressure, and that was even before the recent events in a rocked market and economy.

The "vibecession" isn't just lingering — it's deepening. Even before the global tariffs threats from the Trump administration sent shockwaves through the stock market and economy, the feeling of financial security was slipping further out of reach for Americans across all income levels, according to a CNBC|SurveyMonkey Your Money poll.

Nearly half (48%) of Americans say they are more stressed now than one year ago, with only one in three (32%) citing an improvement in their financial anxiety, and one in five (19%) citing no change.

Inflation was cited as a top financial stressor, while high interest rates, tariffs, and looming layoffs all contribute to the mounting pressure. The cost of essentials like groceries, housing, and health care are reshaping household budgets and leaving even six-figure earners feeling like they're barely keeping up.

Financial anxiety is the new normal, and unsurprisingly, it is highest among lower-income Americans (less than $50,000 in annual income). But across income levels, Americans are feeling the squeeze. Seven in ten (71%) Americans feel stressed about their finances today, with lower-income Americans experiencing higher levels of stress (81% for those making $50,000 or less annually) than those with higher annual household incomes (74% and 60% for $50,000-$99,000 and $100,000 or more, respectively).

Financial hardship, specifically, is gripping more of the country. Almost half (46%) of Americans making $50,000 or less say they are struggling to keep afloat or falling behind, and only 12% are feeling comfortable. Those making between $50,000 and $100,000 are mostly just managing (47%), with 22% thriving and 29% struggling or falling behind. Those making six figures or more are mostly thriving or comfortable (52%), with 12% saying they're struggling or falling behind.

If there's a silver lining in the data, it's that there are many Americans who remain optimistic about their financial situation, with 45% expecting it to improve in the next year. However, a similar percentage are worried about the effects of a future decline in the economy (47%).

The latest CNBC|SurveyMonkey Your Money poll was conducted March 24, 2025 to March 27, 2025 among nearly 2,700 Americans.

A follow up survey conducted April 3-April 7 shows a significant level of concern about tariffs, specifically, and the impact on spending. More than half of the public (59%) are against the president's proposed or enforced tariffs. Nearly three in four (72%) expressed concern over the impact of Trump's tariffs, with over half (56%) believing the trade taxes will negatively impact their personal financial situation. Thirty-two percent of Americans say they have delayed or avoided any purchases because of the tariffs, while 15% have stocked up or made purchases.

Our spending reflects our sentiment. One place you can see this attitude in action is how Americans are spending. Discretionary spending is on the decline, but not because Americans are spending less overall. Instead, there is less left over because they're paying more just to cover the basics, which constitute a growing share of household budgets.

While net spending seems relatively stable based on these findings, four in five (78%) have cut back on purchases in at least one category, including 75% who cut back on non-essential categories and 45% who cut back on essential spending. Of the non-essentials being sacrificed, eating out (59%), entertainment (51%), and clothing and personal items (50%) are the most common cuts.

This isn't just about tightening budgets, it's about a deeper feeling that no matter how much someone earns, it never seems to stretch as far as it should.

Not long ago, earning six figures was a hallmark of financial success. Today, for many Americans, it's the baseline for financial stability. When asked how much they would have to make annually to feel financially comfortable, half of Americans (54%) cited at least $100K annually or more. One in three (31%) only need between $50 and $99K, and one in ten (11%) are fine with less than $50K a year. The reality is that fewer households reach that $100K threshold, and even those that do aren't necessarily claiming they are wealthy or thriving, they are just comfortable.

The psychological shift is clear: stability isn't just about income but whether that income is enough to withstand unexpected costs, plan for the future, and maintain a basic standard of living. For many earners, regardless of their tax bracket, the answer is no.

If financial stability is about a feeling, then that feeling is in short supply. Inflation, high interest rates, and economic uncertainty have created a reality where hardly anyone — from young professionals to retirees — feels truly secure. Many are cutting back on non-essentials, redirecting every available dollar toward necessities, yet the gap between what people have and what they feel they need to be financially comfortable keeps widening.

The "vibecession" may have started as a perception problem, but for many, it's now a lived reality. And until Americans start feeling financially secure — regardless of how much they earn — that uncertainty isn't going anywhere.

—By Eric Johnson, CEO, SurveyMonkey