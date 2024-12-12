OpenAI says ChatGPT suffers outage, company working on fix

OpenAI's outage on Wednesday left users unable to access ChatGPT or the Sora video generator.

OpenAI said Wednesday it was working to fix an outage after its popular ChatGPT assistant and Sora video generator were left inaccessible.

"We have identified the issue and are working to roll out a fix," OpenAI said in a post on X.

Earlier this month, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said the company's technology was reaching 300 million active users each week. Earlier on Wednesday, Apple released new versions of its software for the iPhone, iPad and Mac that bring integrations with ChatGPT.

ChatGPT has been down for over two hours. An outage in June lasted for over five hours.

OpenAI was valued at $157 billion in a funding round in October that included participation from existing backer Microsoft as well as chipmaker Nvidia. The company's rapid ascent began with the launch of ChatGPT in late 2022 and has been the biggest story in the tech industry over the last couple years.

On Monday OpenAI said it was releasing Sora to people in the U.S. and most other countries, but on Tuesday, Altman wrote on X that "we significantly underestimated demand for sora; it is going to take awhile to get everyone access."

