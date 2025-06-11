Oracle shares climb 8% as earnings, revenue top estimates

Oracle reported results that exceeded estimates for the previous quarter.

CEO Safra Catz said cloud infrastructure revenue will increase by more than 70% in the 2026 fiscal year, up from 50% growth in fiscal 2025.

The stock popped in extended trading.

Oracle shares rose about 8% in extended trading on Wednesday after the software maker reported results that exceeded Wall Street estimates and signaled that cloud growth is accelerating.

Here's how the company did in comparison with LSEG consensus:

Earnings per share: $1.70 adjusted vs. $1.64 expected

Revenue increased 11% during the fiscal fourth quarter, which ended on May 31, according to a statement. Net income rose to $3.43 billion, or $1.19 per share, from $3.14 billion, or $1.11 per share, in the same quarter last year.

CEO Safra Catz said in the statement that cloud infrastructure revenue will increase by more than 70% in the 2026 fiscal year, up from growth of 52% in the quarter. On a conference call with analysts, she called for over $67 billion in fiscal 2026 revenue, compared with the LSEG consensus of $65.18 billion.

The company said fiscal fourth-quarter revenue from cloud services and license support totaled $11.7 billion, topping the $11.59 billion consensus from analysts polled by StreetAccount. Cloud and on-premises license revenue of $2.01 billion was above StreetAccount's $1.82 billion consensus.

During the quarter, Oracle announced a partnership with Cleveland Clinic and G42, the United Arab Emirates' artificial intelligence holding company, on an AI delivery platform for health care. Oracle also announced cloud and consulting commitments with IBM. And SoftBank said it would acquire Oracle-backed chip design startup Ampere for $6.5 billion.

Capital expenditures for the 2025 fiscal year exceeded $21 billion, compared with less than $7 billion in fiscal 2024.

As of Wednesday's close, Oracle shares were up 6% for the year, while the S&P 500 index was up 2%.

Executives will issue guidance and discuss the results with analysts on a conference call starting at 5 p.m. ET.

