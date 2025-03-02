Money Report

Oscars 2025 live updates: ‘Wicked,' ‘Emilia Pérez' up for awards at Hollywood's biggest night

By Sarah Whitten, CNBC, Russell Leung, CNBC and Sara Salinas, CNBC

An imitation of an Oscar statuette sits outside of a souvenir shop on Hollywood Boulevard as preparations continue for the 97th Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S. February 27, 2025. 
Daniel Cole | Reuters

This is CNBC's live blog covering the 97th annual Academy Awards.

The 97th Academy Awards are live from the Dolby Theater in Hollywood on Sunday, March 2 at 7 p.m. ET. The ceremony, hosted by comedian Conan O'Brien, airs on ABC and is available through its website and app.

This year's awards put a handful of new records on the line: "The Brutalist" star Adrien Brody could be the first to go 2-for-2 in the best actor category, while Timothée Chalamet could unseat Brody as the youngest winner in the category if he takes the statue for "A Complete Unknown."

Two musicals are up for best picture — "Wicked" and "Emilia Pérez" — alongside "Anora," "The Brutalist," "A Complete Unknown," "Conclave," "Dune: Part Two," "I'm Still Here," "Nickel Boys" and "The Substance."

Heading into Sunday's ceremony, viewers were keen to see if "Emilia Pérez" could overcome recent controversy to secure any wins. The film's star and an Oscar nominee, Karla Sofía Gascón's, faced criticism for past social media posts than many deemed racist and Islamophoic.

"Emilia Pérez" seemed poised early on in the awards season for a best picture win, but "The Brutalist" and "Anora" have more recently emerged as frontrunners.

Then there's "Wicked," a breakout box office smash last year. The feature stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, who are set to perform during the evening, even though the musical movie isn't eligible for a best song nomination this year. Erivo will be eligible next Oscar season, with "Wicked: For Good" set to feature new and original songs.

Follow along for all the Oscar winners and the biggest moments from Hollywood's biggest night.

Blockbusters 'Wicked' and 'Dune: Part Two' up for awards

Disney | Pixar
In Disney and Pixar's "Inside Out 2," Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust meet new emotions.

Academy Award-nominated features are not always the top-grossing box office features of a given year. However, for the 2025 ceremony, big blockbuster films received a number of nominations for top prizes.

"Inside Out 2," which was the highest-grossing film of 2024 is up for best animated feature. The flick snared $653 million at the domestic box office and more than $1 billion globally.

In the best picture race "Wicked" and "Dune: Part Two" were box office standouts. Ticket sales for "Wicked" represent more than half of the total box office of all 10 best picture nominees, with $472.8 million in receipts.

Meanwhile, "Dune: Part Two" accounted for 30% of the domestic best picture haul, collecting $282.7 million.

Globally, the 10 best picture films, not including "Emilia Pérez," because Netflix does not share box office data for its limited-run films, topped $900 million at the domestic box office and $1.7 billion globally.

— Sarah Whitten

Conan O'Brien to host the Oscars this year

US comedian and this year's Oscars host Conan O'Brien participates in the rolling out of the red carpet for the Oscars arrivals area along Hollywood Boulevard during preparations for the 97th Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, on February 26, 2025. 
Patrick T. Fallon | Afp | Getty Images
US comedian and this year's Oscars host Conan O'Brien participates in the rolling out of the red carpet for the Oscars arrivals area along Hollywood Boulevard during preparations for the 97th Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, on February 26, 2025. 

Comedian Conan O'Brien will host the Academy Awards for the first time this year.

The selection comes after late-night host Jimmy Kimmel emceed the ceremony for two consecutive years. O'Brien has fronted three late-night talk shows, including "The Tonight Show," and currently hosts the podcast "Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend."

"He is the perfect person to help lead our global celebration of film with his brilliant humor, his love of movies, and his live TV expertise," Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang said in a November statement.

— Russell Leung

Here's how to watch the Oscars this year

Oscars fan Vivianne Robinson attends the red carpet roll out for the Oscars arrivals area along Hollywood Boulevard during preparations for the 97th Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, on February 26, 2025. 
Patrick T. Fallon | Afp | Getty Images
Oscars fan Vivianne Robinson attends the red carpet roll out for the Oscars arrivals area along Hollywood Boulevard during preparations for the 97th Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, on February 26, 2025. 

The 97th Academy Awards will air on ABC on Sunday, March 2, at 7 p.m. Eastern Time, sticking with the earlier start time that began with last year's ceremony. ABC has broadcast the show more than 50 times and is set to do so through 2028.

The Oscars will also stream live on Hulu for the first time. As in previous years, the ceremony will stream on online TV services like YouTube TV and Fubo, and it will be available to watch on ABC's website and app.

According to the Academy, over 200 territories around the world will also broadcast the Oscars. Local listings are available on the Academy's website.

— Russell Leung

