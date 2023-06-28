Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Overstock.com will change website name to Bed Bath & Beyond as deal closes

It will relaunch the Bed Bath & Beyond website in Canada within the next week, followed by a rollout of a website, mobile app and loyalty program in the U.S. "weeks later"

By Gabrielle Fonrouge and Jacob Pramuk | CNBC

Ken James | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Overstock.com is going all in on failed retailer Bed Bath & Beyond.

The e-commerce home goods retailer will no longer go by its eponymous name online and will instead move under the Bed Bath & Beyond domain name in the coming weeks after acquiring the bankrupt rival's intellectual property, Overstock announced Wednesday.

It will relaunch the Bed Bath & Beyond website in Canada within the next week, followed by a rollout of a website, mobile app and loyalty program in the U.S. "weeks later."

Overstock announced the moves as it completed its $21.5 million acquisition of Bed Bath's intellectual property and digital assets. The company hopes the brand name will help to lift sagging sales.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

"Bed Bath & Beyond is an iconic consumer brand, well-known in the home retail marketplace," Overstock CEO Jonathan Johnson said in a statement. "The combination of our winning asset-light business model and the high awareness and loyalty of the Bed Bath & Beyond brand will improve the customer experience and position the Company for accelerated market share growth."

Despite declining sales, Overstock's stock has surged nearly 32% this year. Overstock shares jumped nearly 5% in extended trading Wednesday and also popped when it was first revealed that it successfully won the auction for Bed Bath's assets.

In its first-quarter results in April, Overstock reported $381 million in revenue, a 29% drop from the prior-year period. The e-commerce retailer posted a net loss of $10 million. Still, the retailer's results came in ahead of some estimates, according to Street Account.

Money Report

news 26 mins ago

Stock Futures Rise Slightly as the Market Nears the End of Quarter and First Half: Live Updates

news 29 mins ago

Hustle Culture Isn't Dead, It Just Got a Gen Z Rebrand: ‘People Want Time to Live Their Lives'

Overstock will not acquire any brick-and-mortar Bed Bath stores as part of the deal. The failed home goods retailer has been hosting a series of auctions for its myriad assets, including its store leases and assets from its Buy Buy Baby banner.

A number of bidders have expressed interest in Buy Buy Baby's stores but it remains unclear if any will be bought and kept open.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us