Palantir jumps 11% to a record after announcing move to Nasdaq

The shares are now up more than 45% since the company's better-than-expected earnings report last Monday, a day before Election Day.

The company said the stock will begin trading on the Nasdaq on Nov. 26, and will keep its ticker symbol "PLTR."

Palantir shares continued their torrid run on Friday, soaring 11% to a record, after the developer of software for the military announced plans to transfer its listing to the Nasdaq from the New York Stock Exchange.

The stock jumped past $65.77 at the close, lifting the company's market cap to $150 billion. The shares are now up more than 45% since Palantir's better-than-expected earnings report last week and have almost quadrupled in value this year.

Palantir said late Thursday that it expects to begin trading on the Nasdaq on Nov. 26, under its existing ticker symbol "PLTR." While changing listing sites does nothing to alter a company's fundamentals, board member Alexander Moore, a partner at venture firm 8VC, suggested in a post on X that the move could be a win for retail investors because "it will force" billions of dollars in purchases by exchange-traded funds.

"Everything we do is to reward and support our retail diamondhands following," Moore wrote, referring to a term popularized in the crypto community for long-term believers.

Moore appears to have subsequently deleted his X account. His firm, 8VC, didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Last Monday after market close, Palantir reported third-quarter earnings and revenue that topped estimates and issued a fourth-quarter forecast that was also ahead of Wall Street's expectations. CEO Alex Karp wrote in the earnings release that the company "absolutely eviscerated this quarter," driven by demand for artificial intelligence technologies.

U.S. government revenue increased 40% from a year earlier to $320 million, while U.S. commercial revenue rose 54% to $179 million. On the earnings call, the company highlighted a five-year contract to expand its Maven technology across the U.S. military. Palantir established Maven in 2017 to provide AI tools to the Department of Defense.

The post-earnings rally coincides with the period following last week's presidential election. Palantir is seen as a potential beneficiary given the company's ties to the Trump camp. Co-founder and Chairman Peter Thiel was a major booster of Donald Trump's first victorious campaign, though he had a public falling out with Trump in the ensuing years.

When asked in June about his position on the 2024 election, Thiel said, "If you hold a gun to my head I’ll vote for Trump."

Thiel's Palantir holdings have increased in value by about $3 billion since the earnings report and $2 billion since the election.

In September, S&P Global announced Palantir would join the S&P 500 stock index.

Analysts at Argus Research say the rally has pushed the stock too high given the current financials and growth projections. The analysts still have a long-term buy rating on the stock and said in a report last week that the company had a "stellar" quarter, but they downgraded their 12-month recommendation to a hold.

The stock "may be getting ahead of what the company fundamentals can support," the analysts wrote.

