Paris company listings raise 92% less in 2023, research says, but London holds up

Research by KPMG UK, shared exclusively with CNBC, shows a mixed picture for Europe in 2023 so far, with sentiment clouded by higher interest rates globally, price pressures for consumers and continuing geopolitical concerns.

The report shows that funds raised on the Euronext Paris declined to 32.8 million euros from 402.6 million euros over the first six months of the year.

LONDON — Funds raised by companies debuting on the Paris stock exchange fell by 92% in the first half of the year compared to the same period last year, according to new research, underperforming other exchanges in the region.

Companies listed on the London Stock Exchange raised £586.2 million ($751.7 million) through initial public offerings over the first six months of the year, flat on the same period in 2022. However, there were still signs of a more subdued investment environment, with funds raised through "further issues" — additional share offerings to raise more cash — down 36% to £3.65 billion.

The number of companies listing across the main and smaller alternative investment (AIM) markets in London fell to 17 from 29. The figures are dwarfed by the frenzy of activity in 2021, which saw 48 London listings in the first half and a total of £19.8 billion raised.

Elsewhere, funds raised (the amount of cash companies earn when they list on an exchange) fell 86.9% on the Nasdaq Nordic, and dried up completely on the Euronext Amsterdam.

Meanwhile, the Euronext Milan index and the German Deutsche Börse were both boosted by significant listings, the former by the 600 million euro ($664.2 million) initial public offering of Italian gambling firm Lottomatica in May — the biggest in Europe in the year so far. Germany's index benefitted from the 388.5 million euro IPO of cloud computing firm IONOS Group.

"The LSE has demonstrated a greater resilience between H1'22 and H1'23 than many of its European counterparts. More traditional listing venues have clearly fared better in difficult times," said Rob Crowley, director of UK Capital markets advisory group at KPMG.