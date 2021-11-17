Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
United States

PayPal Shares Drop After Bernstein Downgrades Stock Amid Rising Competition

By Samantha Subin, CNBC

Justin Sullivan | Getty Images
  • PayPal shares dropped on Wednesday after Bernstein analysts downgraded the stock from the equivalent of a buy to hold.
  • The analysts cited worries surrounding increased aggregation on e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Shopify, and innovation in buy now pay later as some disruptors to the business

PayPal shares sank more than 5% on Wednesday after Bernstein analysts downgraded the stock from the equivalent of a buy to hold and cut the price target to $220 from $260, citing fears that the company faces a broad array of risks.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Shares of PayPal are down almost 13% for the year while the Nasdaq Composite is up 25%.

"PayPal's positioning as a leading digital wallet in an increasingly digital world is hard not to acknowledge (one of the reasons we upgraded the stock 2yrs ago)," the analysts wrote. "That said, we believe change is accelerating, and PayPal now risks getting disrupted vs. being a disruptor."

Money Report

Economy 8 mins ago

Retirees Are ‘Unretiring' — and That's Good for the Labor Market

Markets 25 mins ago

Invesco's Head of ETFs on Why Her Firm Launched Sustainable Versions of Its Popular Tech Funds

Bernstein analysts are concerned about the rising concentration of e-commerce around big platforms like Shopify and Amazon, which account for 32% of the U.S. e-commerce market.

Shopify is "emerging as an unassailable competitor" in PayPal's core small and medium-sized business market, the analysts said, and poses a further risk as it launches its own payments platform. Likewise, Amazon is set to begin accepting PayPal's Venmo as an alternative payment in 2022, but Bernstein believes Venmo is currently "severely under-monetized."

The analysts are further concerned that PayPal is "under siege by a thousand cuts" from other payment solutions ranging from Apple Pay and Square to buy now, pay later options from Affirm and Klarna, which are growing between 50% and 100% annually, the analysts wrote.

"We believe Square's pending acquisition of Afterpay is game changing and accelerates its efforts towards becoming a dominant payments ecosystem in the U.S.," the analysts wrote, noting that PayPal faces competitive risks as Square moves online and further competes against PayPal with Cash App.

"While PayPal is actively investing and evolving, it simply has more turf to defend vs. peers in our view," they wrote.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

United StatesMarketsTechnologyAmazon.com Inc.Apple Inc.
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us