PC shipments increased in first quarter as companies braced for tariffs

Personal computer shipments rose 9% in the first quarter from a year ago, according to research firm Canalys

Many companies sped up deliveries to prepare for incoming tariffs that could put pressure on a recovering PC and electronics market.

IDC estimates that shipments from Apple jumped 14% in the first quarter from a year earlier, while Lenovo shipments rose about 11%.

Personal computer shipments rose in the first quarter of the year as companies sped up deliveries to gear up for incoming tariffs.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Research firm Canalys estimates that shipment for PCs jumped more than 9% during the period, while data from IDC Research pegged the growth at nearly 5% from a year earlier. That equated to roughly 63 million units.

Companies worldwide are bracing for the knock on effects from President Donald Trump's sweeping tariff plans, which threaten to suppress demand for computers and other electronics that largely rely on Asian countries for manufacturing.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

"The market is clearly showing some level of pull-in in the first quarter this year as both vendors and end-users brace for the impact of US tariffs," IDC wrote.

Concerns about a slowing economy and a decline in discretionary spending have pressured global markets in recent days, and pushed some consumers to stock up on products impacted by the levies. The PC market has been largely stagnant in recent years following a surge in purchases during the pandemic. In 2024, shipments increased 1% after two straight years of declines, according to IDC.

The latest round includes a 104% tariff on goods imported from China, home to hefty amounts of PC manufacturing. Vietnam, Thailand and India, which are responsible for a growing number of electronics production, also face import tariffs.

IDC's Ryan Reith told CNBC that some original design manufacturers have already weighed holding back sending out additional PCs as the retaliatory tariffs went into effect.

"The real interesting stuff is in front of us," Reith said. "It's either going to be inventory backup, you keep sending something somewhere where no one's buying it, and it builds up inventory, or nothing gets sent over here."

Canalys said notebook shipments grew 10% during the period to more than 49 million units, while desktop shipments rose 8%. The U.S. saw the biggest increase, but shipments will likely ease as "inventory levels normalize" and higher prices kick in, the firm said.

IDC estimates that shipments from Apple jumped 14% in the first quarter from a year earlier, while ASUS shipments rose more than 11%. Shipments from Lenovo and HP — the top two PC makers — grew about 11% and 6%, respectively.

— CNBC's Kif Leswing contributed to this report

WATCH: Lenovo Group CFO reacts to the Trump tariffs