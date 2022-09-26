Peloton's Chief Marketing Officer Latest Executive to Leave Company

Peloton Chief Marketing Officer Dara Treseder is leaving the company.

The announcement comes just weeks after a broader executive shake-up.

Treseder will become the chief marketing officer at Autodesk.

Shannon Stapleton | Reuters

Peloton Chief Marketing Officer Dara Treseder is leaving the company, just weeks after a broader executive shake-up at the exercise equipment maker.

Treseder, whose last day will be Oct. 4, is leaving for a position at Autodesk. At Peloton, she oversaw marketing and membership, reporting directly to CEO Barry McCarthy. The announcement comes after co-founder and former CEO John Foley left his board chair position earlier this month.

Since taking over as chief executive in February, McCarthy has been working to revive the company's struggling business and increase cash flow by growing subscription revenue. After thriving during the early days of the pandemic as gyms shut down, Peloton's losses have been mounting as it works to expand its customer base and win back the confidence of investors.

Treseder oversaw Peloton's introduction of a $3,195 rowing machine last week and a nationwide bike rental program earlier in September. She also oversaw Peloton's expansion to Australia and its partnerships with Beyonce and Usain Bolt.

"During her time at the company, Peloton has become one of the most beloved and culturally relevant brands and our Member base has grown from over 2.6 million to over 6.9 million," Peloton said in a statement Monday.

Treseder, who previously led marketing teams at Apple and Goldman Sachs, will be taking on the role of chief marketing officer at Autodesk.