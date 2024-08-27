Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

PetroChina posts record earnings for first half of the year

By Lee Ying Shan,CNBC

Brent Lewin | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • PetroChina posted record-high operating profits for the first half of the year on the back of strong drilling output and higher oil prices, which allowed it to offset weak fuel demand in China.

PetroChina Co. posted record operating profits for the first half of the year on the back of strong drilling output and higher oil prices, which allowed it to offset weak fuel demand in China.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

China's largest oil and gas company posted a net income of 88.61 billion yuan ($12.44 billion) for the six months through June, climbing 3.9% compared to the same period last year. The company's total revenue climbed 5% to 1.554 trillion yuan for the reporting period.

"This was primarily due to the Group's increase in the sales price of crude oil and gasoline, the sales volume of natural gas and sales volume and price of kerosene, polyethylene and other products," PetroChina said in its filing released late Monday.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

The company's directors noted the strength of international crude oil prices, and that demand in the domestic natural gas market "continued to grow rapidly."

PetroChina's oil and natural gas equivalent output climbed to 905.5 million barrels, compared to 893.8 million barrels last year.

The company said it "actively promoted" the development of new projects and focused on its exploration and development of oil and gas reserves, allowing it to achieve "multiple major breakthroughs" and discoveries in several basins, including the Tarim, Sichuan and Junggar basins.

Money Report

news 2 hours ago

This Nvidia partner says it can cut data center energy use by 50% as AI boom strains power grid

news 3 hours ago

Asia-Pacific markets fall as China industrial profits in focus; Australia nears record high

PetroChina's Hong Kong listed shares are up 35% year-to-date.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us