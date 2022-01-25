Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
coronavirus

Pfizer and BioNTech Launch Clinical Trial of Covid Vaccine Targeting Omicron

By Spencer Kimball, CNBC

Joseph Prezioso | AFP | Getty Images
  • Pfizer and BioNTech are launching a clinical trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of a vaccine that targets the Covid omicron variant.
  • The study will evaluate up to 1,420 participants ages 18 to 55.
  • Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla has said the company will have the omicron vaccine ready by March.

Pfizer and BioNTech on Tuesday launched a clinical trial to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of a vaccine that targets the Covid omicron variant, as concerns grow that the current shots aren't holding up against infections and mild illness caused by the strain discovered just over two months ago.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla told CNBC earlier this month that the company will have a vaccine that targets omicron ready by March. The vaccine will also target the other Covid variants that are circulating, Bourla said.

BioNTech CEO Ugur Sahin said there's growing data indicating that the efficacy of the current vaccine against infection and mild-to-moderate disease from omicron is waning more rapidly compared with prior strains of the virus. The goal is to develop a vaccine that provides durable protection against omicron, Sahin said in a statement Tuesday.

Money Report

Markets 5 mins ago

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves in the Premarket: 3M, Johnson & Johnson, General Electric and More

coronavirus 26 mins ago

J&J Expects More Than $3 Billion in Covid Vaccine Sales This Year in Mixed Quarterly Report

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found in a study published last week that a booster dose of Pfizer's vaccine was 90% effective at preventing hospitalization from omicron 14 days after the third shot was administered.

Booster doses are also up to 75% effective at preventing symptomatic infection from omicron two to four weeks after the third shot, according to data from the U.K. Health Security Agency published earlier this month. However, the study found that boosters weaken substantially after about 10 weeks, providing 45% to 50% protection against symptomatic infection.

"While current research and real-world data show that boosters continue to provide a high level of protection against severe disease and hospitalization with omicron, we recognize the need to be prepared in the event this protection wanes over time and to potentially help address omicron and new variants in the future," Kathrin Jansen, head of vaccine development at Pfizer, said in a statement.

Read CNBC's latest global coverage of the Covid pandemic:

Global conditions are perfect for more Covid variants to emerge, WHO's Tedros says

Two years since Covid was first confirmed in U.S., the pandemic is worse than anyone imagined

Judge blocks Biden vaccine mandate for federal workers in latest blow to White House Covid agenda

Kids' Covid hospitalizations hit pandemic high, worrying doctors and parents

Children under 5 aren't eligible for Covid shots. Doctors have this advice to protect them from omicron

Omicron might be the worst Covid gets when it comes to transmissibility, experts predict

Arguing with your partner over Covid? You're not alone, with the pandemic straining many relationships

Biden will make 400 million N95 masks available to Americans for free

Pfizer and BioNTech's clinical study will evaluate up to 1,420 participants ages 18 to 55. In addition to evaluating the omicron vaccine, some people will receive a fourth dose of the current vaccine.

Bourla told CNBC earlier this month he doesn't know if an omicron-specific vaccine is needed right now or how it would be used. However, Pfizer will have the vaccine ready as many countries are asking for it as soon as possible, he said.

"The hope is that we will achieve something that will have way, way better protection — particularly against infections," Bourla said.

The omicron variant has dozens of mutations, many of them on the spike protein that the virus uses to invade human cells. The current vaccines, developed in 2020 against the original virus strain, target the spike. It becomes more difficult for vaccine-induced antibodies to block the virus as the spike mutates further and further from the original strain detected in Wuhan, China.

Omicron, first detected in Botswana and South Africa in November, has spread faster than earlier variants, causing an unprecedented wave of infection around the world.

World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Monday there have been more than 80 million Covid cases reported to the WHO since the omicron variant was identified just nine weeks ago — more than were reported in all of 2020.

However, people generally don't get as sick from omicron compared with the delta variant. But because omicron has mutated so far away from the original strain vaccines were developed to fight, it's causing more mild breakthrough infections, raising concern that it will result in disruptions to essential services as many people call out sick.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

coronavirusbusinesspoliticsUS: NewsBusiness News
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us