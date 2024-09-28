Money Report

Photos: Hurricane Helene leaves flooding and destruction across the southeastern U.S.

By Rebecca Picciotto,CNBC

David Hester inspects damages of his house after Hurricane Helene made landfall in Horseshoe Beach, Florida, on September 28, 2024. 
Chandan Khanna | Afp | Getty Images
  • Hurricane Helene is ravaging communities across the southeastern United States as mass flooding and brutal winds descend on Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.
  • As of Saturday, the Category 4 storm had killed at least 52 people, according to the Associated Press.
  • President Joe Biden said that he and Vice President Kamala Harris were committed to deploying all resources to aid the recovery effort.

Hurricane Helene is ravaging communities across the southeastern United States as mass flooding and brutal winds descend on Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

As of Saturday, the Category 4 storm had killed at least 52 people, according to the Associated Press. Millions more have been left without electricity and some have been displaced from their homes, as trees get ripped from their roots and the torrent destroys people's property.

Evacuations began before the storm made landfall and have been ongoing in the days since.

President Joe Biden said that he and Vice President Kamala Harris were committed to deploying all resources necessary to aid the recovery.

"As we turn toward recovery efforts, we will make certain that no resource is spared to ensure that families, businesses, schools, hospitals, and entire communities can quickly begin their road to rebuilding," he said Saturday.

Here are photos of some of the wreckage left in the wake of Helene:

In this aerial view, boats are piled up in front of homes after Hurricane Helene hit the area as it passed offshore on September 28, 2024 in Treasure Island, Florida. Hurricane Helene made landfall Thursday night in Florida's Big Bend with winds up to 140 mph and storm surges that killed at least 42 people in several states. 
Joe Raedle | Getty Images News | Getty Images
Sisters Molly Coffee, left, and Victoria Coffee, right, work to clean up their home after a tree fell on their house and protruded through their living room and Victoria's bedroom in Morrow, Georgia on Friday, September 27, 2024. 
David Walters Banks | The Washington Post | Getty Images
Rex Liberman saws a downed tree with his car that landed on top of his home's driveway following Hurricane Helene in Steinhatchee, Florida, U.S., September 28, 2024. 
Kathleen Flynn | Reuters
Kiki Keen and his father Clinton Keen walk among the debris of their family's beach house, following Hurricane Helene in Horseshoe Beach, Florida, U.S., September 28, 2024. 
Marco Bello | Reuters
A drone view shows a flooded and damaged area, following Hurricane Helene in Steinhatchee, Florida, U.S., September 27, 2024. 
Marco Bello | Reuters
A sailboat lays on its side after Hurricane Helene hit the area as it passed offshore on September 27, 2024 in Crystal River, Florida. 
Joe Raedle | Getty Images News | Getty Images
A stranded car sits in flood waters as Tropical Storm Helene strikes, in Boone, North Carolina, U.S. September 27, 2024. 
Jonathan Drake | Reuters
A swift water team rescues residents from severe flooding as Tropical Storm Helene strikes, in Boone, North Carolina, U.S. September 27, 2024. Picture taken through a window. 
Jonathan Drake | Reuters
