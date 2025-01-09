Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Photos show former President Jimmy Carter's state funeral

By Josephine Rozzelle,CNBC

The casket of former President Jimmy Carter arrives at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C. for a procession before the funeral on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025.
Haiyun Jiang For The New York Times | Via Reuters
  • American politicians, foreign dignitaries and family members honored former President Jimmy Carter at a state funeral held Thursday at the Washington National Cathedral.
  • Carter, the 39th president of the United States, died on Dec. 29 at age 100.
A picture of U.S. President Jimmy Carter is seen as members of the public sign a condolence book in the U.S. Capitol Visitor Center on Jan. 8, 2025 in Washington, DC.
Kevin Dietsch | Getty Images
A picture of U.S. President Jimmy Carter is seen as members of the public sign a condolence book in the U.S. Capitol Visitor Center on Jan. 8, 2025 in Washington, DC.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

American politicians, foreign dignitaries and family members honored former President Jimmy Carter at a state funeral held Thursday at the Washington National Cathedral.

Carter, the 39th president of the United States, died on Dec. 29 at age 100. Thursday's service concluded three days of tributes to the former president in the nation's capital.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Those in attendance included President Joe Biden — who delivered a eulogy — President-elect Donald Trump, and former presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton.

Here are photos from Carter's state funeral:

The remains of former US President Jimmy Carter leave the US Capitol for the State Funeral Service at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, DC, on Jan. 9, 2025.
Kent Nishimura | Afp | Getty Images
The remains of former US President Jimmy Carter leave the US Capitol for the State Funeral Service at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, DC, on Jan. 9, 2025.
The casket bearing the remains of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter arrives inside Washington National Cathedral for his state funeral on January 9, 2025 in Washington, DC. 
Haiyun Jiang | Getty Images
The casket bearing the remains of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter arrives inside Washington National Cathedral for his state funeral on January 9, 2025 in Washington, DC. 
Former US President Bill Clinton, from back left, Hillary Clinton, former US secretary of state, former US President George W. Bush, former First Lady Laura Bush, former US President Barack Obama, President-elect Donald Trump, and Melania Trump, and US President Joe Biden, from front left,First Lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff during the funeral service of late former US President Jimmy Carter at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. 
Al Drago | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Former US President Bill Clinton, from back left, Hillary Clinton, former US secretary of state, former US President George W. Bush, former First Lady Laura Bush, former US President Barack Obama, President-elect Donald Trump, and Melania Trump, and US President Joe Biden, from front left,First Lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff during the funeral service of late former US President Jimmy Carter at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. 
Former US President Barack Obama speaks with President-elect Donald Trump before the State Funeral Service for former US President Jimmy Carter at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, DC, on Jan. 9, 2025.
Roberto Schmidt | AFP | Getty Images
Former US President Barack Obama speaks with President-elect Donald Trump before the State Funeral Service for former US President Jimmy Carter at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, DC, on Jan. 9, 2025.
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump shakes hands with former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence on the day of the State Funeral for former U.S. President Jimmy Carter at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, U.S., January 9, 2025. 
Brendan Mcdermid | Reuters
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump shakes hands with former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence on the day of the State Funeral for former U.S. President Jimmy Carter at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, U.S., January 9, 2025. 
The casket of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter is carried during a service, on the day of his State Funeral, at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, U.S., Jan. 9, 2025. 
Elizabeth Frantz | Reuters
The casket of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter is carried during a service, on the day of his State Funeral, at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, U.S., Jan. 9, 2025. 
Jason Carter, grandson of late former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, speaks during a service, on the day of the State Funeral for his grandfather at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, U.S., Jan. 9, 2025.
Elizabeth Frantz | Reuters
Jason Carter, grandson of late former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, speaks during a service, on the day of the State Funeral for his grandfather at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, U.S., Jan. 9, 2025.
Jack Carter and his wife Liz Grandson react at the state funeral services for former President Jimmy Carter at the National Cathedral on Jan. 9, 2025 in Washington, D.C. 
Ricky Carioti | Pool | Getty Images News | Getty Images
Jack Carter and his wife Liz Grandson react at the state funeral services for former President Jimmy Carter at the National Cathedral on Jan. 9, 2025 in Washington, D.C. 
US President Joe Biden touches the casket of former US President Jimmy Carter as he makes his way to deliver a eulogy during his State Funeral Service at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, DC, on Jan. 9, 2025.
Mandel Ngan | AFP | Getty Images
US President Joe Biden touches the casket of former US President Jimmy Carter as he makes his way to deliver a eulogy during his State Funeral Service at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, DC, on Jan. 9, 2025.
US President Joe Biden delivers the eulogy at the State Funeral Service for former US President Jimmy Carter at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, DC, on Jan. 9, 2025.
Roberto Schmidt | AFP | Getty Images
US President Joe Biden delivers the eulogy at the State Funeral Service for former US President Jimmy Carter at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, DC, on Jan. 9, 2025.
The casket of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter arrives at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C. for procession before the funeral on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. 
Haiyun Jiang | Via Reuters
The casket of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter arrives at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C. for procession before the funeral on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. 

— CNBC's Danielle DeVries contributed to this report.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us