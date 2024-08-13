Photos show massive wildfire raging in Greece as residents near Athens forced to flee homes

Hundreds of European firefighters, backed by fire engines and waterbombing aircraft, have sought to contain the country's worst wildfire this year. Authorities in Greece, which experienced Europe's largest wildfire ever recorded last year, have ordered the evacuation of several towns in the north-eastern suburbs of the capital in recent days.
Greek authorities on Tuesday issued an evacuation alert for the seaside town of Nea Makri in eastern Attica, as firefighters continued to battle a massive blaze burning through the Athens suburbs.
Hundreds of European firefighters, backed by fire engines and waterbombing aircraft, have sought to contain the country's worst wildfire this year. The fire began on Sunday roughly 20 miles from Athens, according to Sky News.
Strong winds and scorching temperatures have created tinderbox conditions in the southern European country.
Authorities in Greece, which
experienced Europe's largest wildfire ever recorded last year, have ordered the evacuation of several towns in the north-eastern suburbs of the capital in recent days. Parthenon temple in a smoke cloud
A helicopter extinguishes a forest fire
Picture Alliance | Picture Alliance | Getty Images A helicopter extinguishes a forest fire in Ano Patima near Penteli in the northern region of Athens. Just a few kilometers northeast of the Greek capital, firefighters are battling countless fires over an area of around 200 square kilometers. The government has now asked the EU for support. Firefighters try to put out a fire
Aris Oikonomou | Afp | Getty Images Firefighters and local volunteers try to extinguish a wildfire in Grammatikos region in Attica on August 12, 2024. Local residents cry as they try to save some belongings
Angelos Tzortzinis | Afp | Getty Images Local residents cry as they try to save some belongings during a wildfire near Penteli, on August 12, 2024. Greece's civil protection authorities ordered the evacuation of several towns in the north-eastern suburbs of Athens, threatened by a violent fire that started the day before and is spreading. European Union said that four countries -- Italy, France, the Czech Republic and Romania -- would send assistance at the request of Greece which is combating a massive wildfire burning through Athens suburbs. People run near a fire
Anadolu | Anadolu | Getty Images People run near a fire, during a wildfire in Nea Penteli near Athens, Greece, on August 12, 2024. A firefighter wearing breathing apparatus
Aris Oikonomou | Afp | Getty Images A fightfighter wearing breathing aparatus stands in front of flames of a wildfire in Vrilissia, on the outskirts of Athens on August 12, 2024. Smoke rising in the Attica region
Aris Oikonomou | Afp | Getty Images This aerial photograph shows smoke rising from the burning areas affected by wildfires in the Attica region, on August 12, 2024. Greece's civil protection authorities ordered the evacuation of several towns in the north-eastern suburbs of Athens, threatened by a violent fire that started the day before and is spreading.