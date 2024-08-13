Photos show massive wildfire raging in Greece as residents near Athens forced to flee homes

Hundreds of European firefighters, backed by fire engines and waterbombing aircraft, have sought to contain the country's worst wildfire this year.

Authorities in Greece, which experienced Europe's largest wildfire ever recorded last year, have ordered the evacuation of several towns in the north-eastern suburbs of the capital in recent days.

Greek authorities on Tuesday issued an evacuation alert for the seaside town of Nea Makri in eastern Attica, as firefighters continued to battle a massive blaze burning through the Athens suburbs.

Hundreds of European firefighters, backed by fire engines and waterbombing aircraft, have sought to contain the country's worst wildfire this year. The fire began on Sunday roughly 20 miles from Athens, according to Sky News.

Strong winds and scorching temperatures have created tinderbox conditions in the southern European country.

Parthenon temple in a smoke cloud

A helicopter extinguishes a forest fire

Picture Alliance | Picture Alliance | Getty Images

Firefighters try to put out a fire

Aris Oikonomou | Afp | Getty Images

Local residents cry as they try to save some belongings

Angelos Tzortzinis | Afp | Getty Images

People run near a fire

Anadolu | Anadolu | Getty Images

A firefighter wearing breathing apparatus

Aris Oikonomou | Afp | Getty Images

Smoke rising in the Attica region