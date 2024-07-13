Photos show Trump with blood on his face, Secret Service protecting him on stage at rally

Photographers captured former President Donald Trump being rushed away from a campaign rally by Secret Service members. Trump was removed after loud cracking noises were heard while he was onstage at the Pennsylvania rally. Trump was seen with thin streaks of blood on his face. The Trump campaign said in a statement that he was "fine" and that he was taken to a medical facility.
Anna Moneymaker | Getty Images News | Getty Images Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump pumps his fist as he is rushed offstage during a rally on July 13, 2024 in Butler, Pennsylvania.
Photographers captured former President
Donald Trump with thin streaks of blood on his face as he was rushed away by Secret Service members after loud cracking noises were heard while he was onstage at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday.
The Trump campaign in a statement Saturday evening said Trump was "fine" and that he is "being checked out at a local medical facility."
Here are photos of the incident:
Photo by Trump Campaign Office / Handout/Anadolu via Getty Images A screen grab captured from a video shows Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump appears to be injured after gunshots were reported as he is rushed offstage during a rally on July 13, 2024 in Butler, Pennsylvania. Trump was seen bloodied on his right ear as he was being evacuated from the stage, according to social media footage. (Photo by Trump Campaign Office / Handout/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Anna Moneymaker | Getty Images News | Getty Images Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is rushed offstage during a rally on July 13, 2024 in Butler, Pennsylvania.
Anna Moneymaker | Getty Images News | Getty Images Secret Service tend to Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump onstage at a rally on July 13, 2024 in Butler, Pennsylvania.
Anna Moneymaker | Getty Images News | Getty Images Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump pumps his fist as he is rushed offstage during a rally on July 13, 2024 in Butler, Pennsylvania.
Anna Moneymaker | Getty Images News | Getty Images Republican candidate Donald Trump was evacuated from the stage at a rally on Saturday.
Anna Moneymaker | Getty Images News | Getty Images A Secret Service member and the crowd is seen at Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump's rally on July 13, 2024 in Butler, Pennsylvania.
Anna Moneymaker | Getty Images News | Getty Images Secret Service tend to Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump onstage at a rally on July 13, 2024 in Butler, Pennsylvania.