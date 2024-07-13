Photos show Trump with blood on his face, Secret Service protecting him on stage at rally

Photographers captured former President Donald Trump being rushed away from a campaign rally by Secret Service members.

Trump was removed after loud cracking noises were heard while he was onstage at the Pennsylvania rally.

Trump was seen with thin streaks of blood on his face.

The Trump campaign said in a statement that he was "fine" and that he was taken to a medical facility.

Anna Moneymaker | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Photographers captured former President Donald Trump with thin streaks of blood on his face as he was rushed away by Secret Service members after loud cracking noises were heard while he was onstage at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

The Trump campaign in a statement Saturday evening said Trump was "fine" and that he is "being checked out at a local medical facility."

Here are photos of the incident:

Photo by Trump Campaign Office / Handout/Anadolu via Getty Images

Photo by Trump Campaign Office / Handout/Anadolu via Getty Images

Anna Moneymaker | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Anna Moneymaker | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Anna Moneymaker | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Anna Moneymaker | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Anna Moneymaker | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Anna Moneymaker | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Anna Moneymaker | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Anna Moneymaker | Getty Images News | Getty Images