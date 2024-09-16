Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Pictures show floods ravaging Central and Eastern Europe as death toll rises

By Sophie Kiderlin,CNBC

Properties are damaged as floodwaters rise following heavy rain on September 15, 2024 in Jesenik, Czech Republic.
Gabriel Kuchta | Getty Images News | Getty Images
  • Floods brought on by days of heavy rainfalls have been ravaging countries in Central and Eastern Europe including Poland, Romania, the Czech Republic and Austria.
  • Thousands of people have been evacuated and several have been declared dead or missing.

Floods brought on by days of heavy rainfalls have been ravaging countries including Poland, Romania, the Czech Republic and Austria, with thousands of people being evacuated as the death toll rises.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer on Monday said in a post on social media platform X, that was translated by CNBC, that two more people had died following floods in the country. This is in addition to a firefighter who died Sunday.

Over the weekend, Reuters also reported several deaths in Poland and Romania, while Czech media agency CTK reported one death and several missing people. CNBC could not immediately independently verify the reports.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

Petr Fiala, the prime minister of the Czech Republic, said Sunday that more than 12,000 people had been evacuated from several towns and that firefighters had intervened in over 7,800 incidents since the flooding began. More rain was expected in coming days, Fiala added in a Google-translated post on X.

Elsewhere, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk on Sunday announced that he had declared a "state of natural disaster" in response to the flooding, according to a translated social media post.

Pictures show the floods and their aftermath across Europe.

A torrent of water flows along the river Bela during heavy rain on September 14, 2024 in Mikulovice, Czech Republic.
Gabriel Kuchta | Getty Images News | Getty Images
A torrent of water flows along the river Bela during heavy rain on September 14, 2024 in Mikulovice, Czech Republic.
Damaged buildings and vehicles are seen at town center after flooding caused by torrential rains in Jesenik, Czech Republic on September 16, 2024.
Lukas Kabon | Anadolu | Getty Images
Damaged buildings and vehicles are seen at town center after flooding caused by torrential rains in Jesenik, Czech Republic on September 16, 2024.
This aerial photograph taken on September 15, 2024 shows the flooded village of Rudawa, southern Poland.
Sergei Gapon | Afp | Getty Images
This aerial photograph taken on September 15, 2024 shows the flooded village of Rudawa, southern Poland.
A car is submerged in water in a flooded street in Glucholazy, southern Poland, on September 15, 2024.
Sergei Gapon | Afp | Getty Images
A car is submerged in water in a flooded street in Glucholazy, southern Poland, on September 15, 2024.
This aerial photograph taken on September 15, 2024 shows a view of the flooded streets in Glucholazy, southern Poland.
Sergei Gapon | Afp | Getty Images
This aerial photograph taken on September 15, 2024 shows a view of the flooded streets in Glucholazy, southern Poland.
People clean the floor of a church after the flood water withdrew from the village of Pechea, Romania, on September 15, 2024.
Daniel Mihailescu | Afp | Getty Images
People clean the floor of a church after the flood water withdrew from the village of Pechea, Romania, on September 15, 2024.
Local residents rescue an elderly person from the rising flood waters in the Romanian village of Slobozia Conachi on September 14 2024.
Daniel Mihailescu | Afp | Getty Images
Local residents rescue an elderly person from the rising flood waters in the Romanian village of Slobozia Conachi on September 14 2024.
The Danube Canal overflows its banks in Vienna's city center on September 15, 2024.
Alex Halada | Afp | Getty Images
The Danube Canal overflows its banks in Vienna's city center on September 15, 2024.
Firemen stand around sand bags piled up against the floods in Hadersdorf am Kamp, Austria, on September 16, 2024.
Roland Schlager | Afp | Getty Images
Firemen stand around sand bags piled up against the floods in Hadersdorf am Kamp, Austria, on September 16, 2024.
A man holds a cat as he is aided by rescuers on a flooded street, following heavy rainfall in Jesenik, Czech Republic, September 15, 2024. 
David W Cerny | Reuters
A man holds a cat as he is aided by rescuers on a flooded street, following heavy rainfall in Jesenik, Czech Republic, September 15, 2024. 
General view taken by drone of a flooded area by Nysa Klodzka river in Nysa, Poland September 16, 2024. 
Kacper Pempel | Reuters
General view taken by drone of a flooded area by Nysa Klodzka river in Nysa, Poland September 16, 2024. 

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us