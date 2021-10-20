Pinterest Shares Soar Following Report PayPal May Buy It

Shares of Pinterest soared Wednesday morning on a report PayPal may acquire the social media company.

The company's stock was halted twice.

The company's stock was halted twice, before gaining about 9% as of midday. PayPal, meanwhile, dipped more than 3% on the news.

PayPal and Pinterest declined to comment.

PayPal has discussed acquiring the company for a potential price of around $70 a share, which would value Pinterest at about $39 billion, according to Bloomberg. Pinterest stock closed at $55.58 per share on Tuesday.

Pinterest went public in April 2019, where it was valued at just more than $10 billion.

PayPal has largely benefited from the boom in online shopping since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Last year, it pitted itself against the growing buy-now-pay-later companies with its "Pay in 4" offering. A potential acquisition of Pinterest could push the company into social commerce, a growing space that other tech giants are already working on.

Facebook, for example, has heavily pushed into making Instagram shoppable. Last summer, it began testing a dedicated "Shop" tab on its home screen. It also lets users shop through regular Instagram posts, Live, Stories and its Explore feed, and has tested shopping on its short-form video feature Reels.

Social commerce lets companies track clicks and purchases within their respective apps, so they can prove the effectiveness of ads to advertisers. It also could allow the companies to receive a cut of each transaction.