Portraits of War: See How the Attack on Ukraine Has Affected Its People

Russia's invasion of Ukraine last month upended the lives of millions.

More than 2.5 million people have been displaced since Moscow attacked, and at least 596 people have died.

Photos from Ukraine show the toll the war has taken.

Menahem Kahana | AFP | Getty Images

Russia's war in Ukraine has gone on for nearly three weeks.

Russian President Vladimir Putin invaded his ex-Soviet neighbor late last month, an unprovoked act that has led to carnage across the country. The war has displaced more than 2.5 million Ukrainians, mostly women and children.

As desperate Ukrainians flee their homes to neighboring NATO member countries — Poland, Slovakia, Hungary and Romania — Russian forces pummel the capital, Kyiv, with missiles and artillery.

At least 596 people, including 43 children, have been killed since Russia invaded, the United Nations said Sunday. An additional 1,067 civilians, including 57 children, were wounded as of midnight Saturday.

Here is a look at some of the faces and lives affected by Russia's horrific war.

Editor's Note: Some images may contain graphic content.

Ukrainian refugees flee Lviv

Daniel Leal | AFP | Getty Images

Refugee children are given blankets by Slovakian rescue workers

Christopher Furlong | Getty Images

Ukraine's youngest parliament member patrols the streets of Kyiv

Aytac Unal | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

A couple says goodbye before boarding trains

Dan Kitwood | Getty Images

Wounded Ukrainian soldiers in the Luhansk Region

Anatolii Stepanov | AFP | Getty Images

Musicians of the Kyiv-Classic Symphony Orchestra perform

Gleb Garanich | Reuters

Ukrainian refugees who fled to Krakow

Wojciech Grabowski | Lightrocket | Getty Images

A Lviv resident makes antitank obstacles

Pavlo Palamarchuk | Reuters

A woman kneels beside two graves at Lychakiv cemetery in Lviv

Dan Kitwood | Getty Images

Civilians seeking to leave the city arrive at a train station in Lviv

Alejandro Martinez | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

Civilians fleeing Irpin killed by Russian shells

Diego Herrera | Europa Press | Getty Images

The first female volunteer to get a full military contract with the Territorial Defense Forces of Ukraine

Sergei Supinsky | Afp | Getty Images

Ukrainian Ambassador to the United Nations Sergiy Kyslytsya reacts during a Security Council meeting

Carlo Allegri | Reuters

Ukrainian refugee girl who arrived in Przemysl, Poland

Civilians flee from Russian attacks in Irpin

Emin Sansar | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

People fleeing gather at the train station in Lviv

Pavlo Palamarchuk | Reuters

Emergency workers and volunteers carry an injured pregnant woman from a shelled maternity hospital in Mariupol

Evgeniy Maloletka | AP

A Ukrainian woman holds her 3-month-old baby at the Western Railway Station in Budapest, Hungary

Janos Kummer | Getty Images

Ukrainian refugees who fled to Krakow

Beata Zawrzel | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

A mother carrying an infant arrives in Poland at the Medyka border crossing

Sean Gallup | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Servicemen carry coffins during funerals of two Ukrainian servicemen killed by Russian forces

Yuriy Dyachyshyn | AFP | Getty Images

Military training for civilians conducted in Ivano-Frankivsk

Alexey Furman | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks during his regular address to the nation in Kyiv

Emin Sansar | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting on economic issues in Moscow

Aleksey Nikolskyi | Reuters

A woman walks in front of a damaged residential building in Volnovakha

Alexander Ermochenko | Reuters

Families board buses from Lviv to the border with Poland

Dan Kitwood | Getty Images

Refugees make their way to the Krakovets border crossing with Poland

Dan Kitwood | Getty Images

An abandoned doll next to a car riddled with bullets in Irpin

Sergei Supinsky | AFP | Getty Images

Ukrainian soldiers help an elderly woman to cross a destroyed bridge in Irpin

Sergei Supinsky | AFP | Getty Images

A woman reacts as her relatives cross a destroyed bridge while evacuating the city of Irpin

Sergei Supinsky | AFP | Getty Images

Members of the Jewish community of Odesa board a bus to flee Russia's invasion

Alexandros Avramidis | Reuters

A woman crosses the street near antitank constructions in central Kyiv

Gleb Garanich | Reuters

Members of the National Guard of Ukraine celebrate their wedding on the front lines

National Guard of Ukraine | Reuters

A child fleeing from Ukraine makes a heart gesture while waiting for transport at Nyugati station