Russia

Portraits of War: See How the Attack on Ukraine Has Affected Its People

By Amanda Macias, CNBC

Beata Zawrzel | Nurphoto | Getty Images
  • Russia's invasion of Ukraine last month upended the lives of millions.
  • More than 2.5 million people have been displaced since Moscow attacked, and at least 596 people have died.
  • Photos from Ukraine show the toll the war has taken.
Ukrainians who fled the war in their country take refuge in the main hall of an athletic complex in the Moldovan capital Kishinev, on March 10, 2022.
Menahem Kahana | AFP | Getty Images
Russia's war in Ukraine has gone on for nearly three weeks.

Russian President Vladimir Putin invaded his ex-Soviet neighbor late last month, an unprovoked act that has led to carnage across the country. The war has displaced more than 2.5 million Ukrainians, mostly women and children.

As desperate Ukrainians flee their homes to neighboring NATO member countries Poland, Slovakia, Hungary and Romania Russian forces pummel the capital, Kyiv, with missiles and artillery.

At least 596 people, including 43 children, have been killed since Russia invaded, the United Nations said Sunday. An additional 1,067 civilians, including 57 children, were wounded as of midnight Saturday.

Here is a look at some of the faces and lives affected by Russia's horrific war.

Editor's Note: Some images may contain graphic content.

Ukrainian refugees flee Lviv

Children look out from a carriage window as a train prepares to depart from a station in Lviv, western Ukraine, enroute to the town of Uzhhorod near the border with Slovakia, on March 3, 2022.
Daniel Leal | AFP | Getty Images
Refugee children are given blankets by Slovakian rescue workers

Refugee children fleeing Ukraine are given blankets by Slovakian rescue workers to keep warm at the Velke Slemence border crossing on March 09, 2022 in Velke Slemence, Slovakia.
Christopher Furlong | Getty Images
Ukraine's youngest parliament member patrols the streets of Kyiv

Ukrainian youngest parliament member 26-year-old Sviatoslav Yurash is seen at a street with his weapon to defend Kyiv as Russiaâs attacks on Ukraine entered the fourth day in Kyiv, Ukraine on February 27, 2022.
Aytac Unal | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images
A couple says goodbye before boarding trains

Vladimir Golyadynets says goodbye to his partner Olga Shmigal before boarding a train to Dnipro from the main train terminal on March 09, 2022 in Lviv, Ukraine.
Dan Kitwood | Getty Images
Wounded Ukrainian soldiers in the Luhansk Region

A wounded servicemen of Ukrainian Military Forces looks on after the battle with Russian troops and Russia-backed separatists in Lugansk region on March 8, 2022.
Anatolii Stepanov | AFP | Getty Images
Musicians of the Kyiv-Classic Symphony Orchestra perform

Gleb Garanich | Reuters
Musicians of the Kyiv-Classic Symphony Orchestra under the direction of conductor Herman Makarenko perform, during an open-air concert named "Free Sky" at the Independence Square in central Kyiv, Ukraine March 9, 2022.

Ukrainian refugees who fled to Krakow

A women seen sitting on the camp-bed in the sports hall of the Cracovia club where accommodation was organised for refugees from Ukraine coming to Krakow.
Wojciech Grabowski | Lightrocket | Getty Images
A Lviv resident makes antitank obstacles

A local resident makes anti-tank obstacles to defend his and others cities, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Lviv, Ukraine March 2, 2022.
Pavlo Palamarchuk | Reuters
A woman kneels beside two graves at Lychakiv cemetery in Lviv

A woman stands besides two graves at Lychakiv cemetery after a joint funeral for two soldiers who died in the east of the country during recent fighting, on March 08, 2022 in Lviv, Ukraine.
Dan Kitwood | Getty Images
Civilians seeking to leave the city arrive at a train station in Lviv

Civilians seeking to leave the city arrive at a train station in the Ukrainian city of Lviv on March 4, 2022, amid Russian attacks..
Alejandro Martinez | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images
Civilians fleeing Irpin killed by Russian shells

People from the same family lie dead on the ground after the Russian army shelled the evacuation point of Irpin, on March 6, 2022, in Irpin, Ukraine.
Diego Herrera | Europa Press | Getty Images
The first female volunteer to get a full military contract with the Territorial Defense Forces of Ukraine

Iryna Sergeyeva, Ukraine's first female volunteer fighter to get a full military contract of the Territorial Defense Forces of Ukraine, the military reserve of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, holds her Kalashnikov mashine-gun as she attends a military training in an underground garage that has been converted into a training and logistics base in Kyiv, on March 11, 2022.
Sergei Supinsky | Afp | Getty Images
Ukrainian Ambassador to the United Nations Sergiy Kyslytsya reacts during a Security Council meeting

Ukrainian Ambassador to the United Nations Sergiy Kyslytsya reacts during a United Nations Security Council meeting, on a resolution regarding Russia's actions toward Ukraine, at the United Nations Headquarters in New York City, U.S., February 25, 2022.
Carlo Allegri | Reuters
Ukrainian refugee girl who arrived in Przemysl, Poland

Civilians flee from Russian attacks in Irpin

Civilians continue to flee from Irpin due to ongoing Russian attacks as snow falls in Irpin, Ukraine on March 08, 2022.
Emin Sansar | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images
People fleeing gather at the train station in Lviv

People fleeing Russia's invasion of Ukraine gather at the train station in Lviv, Ukraine, March 9, 2022.
Pavlo Palamarchuk | Reuters
Emergency workers and volunteers carry an injured pregnant woman from a shelled maternity hospital in Mariupol

Ukrainian emergency employees and volunteers carry an injured pregnant woman from a maternity hospital that was damaged by shelling in Mariupol, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 9, 2022.
Evgeniy Maloletka | AP
A Ukrainian woman holds her 3-month-old baby at the Western Railway Station in Budapest, Hungary

A Ukrainian woman holds her 3-month-old baby at the Western Railway Station as they flee Ukraine on March 9, 2022 in Budapest, Hungary.
Janos Kummer | Getty Images
Ukrainian refugees who fled to Krakow

Refugees from Ukraine who arrived to Krakow due to ongoing Russian attacks on Ukraine are seen at a temporary shelter inside the reception point organized in a former historic building of railway station in Krakow, Poland on March 11, 2022.
Beata Zawrzel | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images
A mother carrying an infant arrives in Poland at the Medyka border crossing

Women and children from war-torn Ukraine, including a mother carrying an infant, arrive in Poland at the Medyka border crossing on March 04, 2022.
Sean Gallup | Getty Images News | Getty Images
Servicemen carry coffins during funerals of two Ukrainian servicemen killed by Russian forces

Servicemen carry coffins during funerals of Dmytro Kotenko, Vasyl Vyshyvany and Kyrylo Moroz, Ukrainian servicemen killed during Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at Lychakiv cemetery in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on March 9, 2022.
Yuriy Dyachyshyn | AFP | Getty Images
Military training for civilians conducted in Ivano-Frankivsk

A civilian after moving to a bomb shelter because of an air raid alarm during military training for civilians conducted by the Prosvita society in Ivano-Frankivsk, Ukraine, on Friday, March 11, 2022.
Alexey Furman | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks during his regular address to the nation in Kyiv

President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy holds a press conference in Kyiv, Ukraine on March 12, 2022.
Emin Sansar | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting on economic issues in Moscow

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting on economic issues, in Moscow, Russia February 28, 2022.
Aleksey Nikolskyi | Reuters
A woman walks in front of a damaged residential building in Volnovakha

A woman walks in front of a residential building which was damaged during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the separatist-controlled town of Volnovakha in the Donetsk region, Ukraine March 11, 2022.
Alexander Ermochenko | Reuters
Families board buses from Lviv to the border with Poland

Families board buses to the border with Poland on March 12, 2022 in Lviv, Ukraine.
Dan Kitwood | Getty Images
Refugees make their way to the Krakovets border crossing with Poland

Refugees fleeing conflict make their way to the Krakovets border crossing with Poland on March 09, 2022 in Krakovets, Ukraine.
Dan Kitwood | Getty Images
An abandoned doll next to a car riddled with bullets in Irpin

This photograph taken on March 12, 2022 shows an abandoned doll next to a car riddled with bullets in Irpin, north of Kyiv. - Russian forces stepped up the pressure on Kyiv on March 12, 2022.
Sergei Supinsky | AFP | Getty Images
Ukrainian soldiers help an elderly woman to cross a destroyed bridge in Irpin

Ukrainian soldiers help an elderly woman to cross a destroyed bridge as she evacuates the city of Irpin, northwest of Kyiv, on March 8, 2022.
Sergei Supinsky | AFP | Getty Images
A woman reacts as her relatives cross a destroyed bridge while evacuating the city of Irpin

A woman reacts as her relatives cross a destroyed bridge as they evacuate the city of Irpin, northwest of Kyiv, on March 8, 2022.
Sergei Supinsky | AFP | Getty Images
Members of the Jewish community of Odesa board a bus to flee Russia's invasion

Alexandra, 12, holds her sister Esyea, 6, who cries as she waves at her mother, Irina, while members of the Jewish community of Odesa board a bus to flee Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Odesa, Ukraine, March 7, 2022.
Alexandros Avramidis | Reuters
A woman crosses the street near antitank constructions in central Kyiv

A woman crosses the street as anti-tank constructions are seen in central Kyiv, Ukraine March 7, 2022.
Gleb Garanich | Reuters
Members of the National Guard of Ukraine celebrate their wedding on the front lines

Members of the National Guard of Ukraine Oleksandr and Olena react at their wedding during Ukraine-Russia conflict, at a checkpoint in unknown location, in Ukraine, in this handout picture released March 8, 2022.
National Guard of Ukraine | Reuters
A child fleeing from Ukraine makes a heart gesture while waiting for transport at Nyugati station

A refugee child fleeing from Ukraine gestures when waiting for transport at Nyugati station, after Russia launched a massive military operation against Ukraine, in Budapest, Hungary, February 28, 2022.
Marton Monus | Reuters
