Donald Trump

President Donald Trump Is Projected to Win North Carolina

By Kevin Breuninger, CNBC

Tom Brenner | Reuters
  • President Donald Trump is projected to win the state of North Carolina, according to NBC News.
  • The call came after NBC and other outlets already projected Joe Biden would win the presidential election overall.
  • North Carolina has 15 Electoral College votes. Polling averages had indicated a neck-and-neck race. Trump won the state by 3.6 percentage points in 2016.

President Donald Trump is projected to win the state of North Carolina, according to NBC News. The call came after NBC and other outlets already projected that Democratic nominee Joe Biden would win the presidential election overall.

North Carolina has 15 Electoral College votes. Polling averages had indicated a neck-and-neck race. Trump won the state by 3.6 percentage points in 2016 over Hillary Clinton.

The Tar Heel State was one of the last to be called in the race for the White House, along with Georgia, which Biden was projected to win. Both candidates had campaigned there heavily in the final weeks of the election.

While the swing state tends to favor Democratic governors, North Carolina voters typically opt for Republican presidential candidates. Since 1980, the only time a Democratic presidential candidate won North Carolina was when Barack Obama scored a 0.2-point lead over Republican opponent John McCain in 2008.

Biden is projected to clinch 306 Electoral College votes in the 2020 election, according to NBC's count. That's well above the 270-vote threshold required to win the race — and it also happens to be the same number of electoral votes Trump received in 2016 against Clinton.

Trump has 232 electoral votes, according to NBC. Ten days after Election Day, Trump has still not conceded the race to Biden.

