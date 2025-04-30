Private payroll growth slowed to 62,000 in April, well below expectations

Private sector payrolls rose by just 62,000 for the month, the smallest gain since July 2024, down from 147,000 in March and missing the Dow Jones consensus estimate for an increase of 120,000.

Leisure and hospitality posted the biggest gain, adding 27,000 jobs. Others that showed increases included trade, transportation and utilities (21,000), financial activities (20,000) and construction (16,000).

Companies slowed hiring sharply in April as they braced against potential impacts from President Donald Trump's tariffs against U.S. trading partners, ADP reported Wednesday.

"Unease is the word of the day. Employers are trying to reconcile policy and consumer uncertainty with a run of mostly positive economic data," said ADP chief economist Nela Richardson. "It can be difficult to make hiring decisions in such an environment."

Wage gains also took a step backwards, rising 4.5% from a year ago for those staying in their jobs, down 0.1 percentage point from March. However, job changers saw an increase to 6.9%, up 0.2 percentage point.

The ADP estimate serves as a precursor to Friday's nonfarm payrolls report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, and the two reports can differ substantially. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones are looking for job growth of 133,000 in the BLS report, which unlike ADP includes government hiring. The unemployment rate is expected to be unchanged at 4.2%.