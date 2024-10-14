Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Pro-Palestine protestors cause disturbance outside the New York Stock Exchange

By Yun Li,CNBC

A security guard works outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) before the Federal Reserve announcement in New York City, U.S., September 18, 2024. 
Andrew Kelly | Reuters
  • There was no disruption to trading and none of the protestors appeared to make it to the historic trading floor.
  • NYSE security fences off a perimeter area outside of the exterior of the building on Broad Street in lower Manhattan.
  • Chants such as "we want housing, not genocide" and "let Gaza live" could be heard in a livestream on social media platform X.

A pro-Palestinian protest erupted outside of the New York Stock Exchange on Monday. There was no disruption to trading and none of the protestors appeared to make it to the historic trading floor.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

NYSE security fences off a perimeter area outside of the exterior of the building on Broad Street in lower Manhattan. According to video shared on social media, the group, representing Jewish Voices for Peace, broke into that area and protestors were chaining themselves to the security fence and some exterior doors. Some of the protestors were arrested and being carried away in zip ties, the videos showed.

The exchange was limiting entry to the building because of the protests. NYPD was removing the final people inside the exterior security gate midday. There were still people outside the exterior gate.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

Chants such as "we want housing, not genocide" and "let Gaza live" could be heard in a livestream on social media platform X.

"As Gaza is bombed, Wall Street booms," Jewish Voices for Peace said in a post on X Monday. "The stock prices of weapons manufacturers have skyrocketed this year. The U.S. war economy is profiting from genocide." 

The NYSE has declined to comment.

Money Report

news 17 mins ago

6-year-old wanted dolls that looked like her—now she's a 12-year-old CEO whose company has brought in over $100,000

news 50 mins ago

AI isn't likely to replace humans at work, says report—but 5 occupations may soon feel its impact more

The protest followed the ongoing bloodshed in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, triggered by Hamas' attack on southern Israel just more than a year ago. Israel has since carried out military assault on Gaza. The NYSE has had heavy security in place since the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center buildings nearby.

— CNBC's Bob Pisani contributed reporting.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us