Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Putin says Russia backs Ukraine ceasefire but any deal must address ‘root causes'

By Jenni Reid, CNBC

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a bilateral meeting at the Grand Kremin Palace, March 13, 2025, in Moscow, Russia. President of Belarus Lukashenko is having first foreign trip after re-election.
Contributor | Getty Images News | Getty Images
  • Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said Russia agrees in principle with the U.S.-led ceasefire plan backed by Ukraine earlier this week, but stopped short of signing up to any deal.
  • "We are in favor of it but there are nuances," Putin said when asked about the 30-day ceasefire deal brokered by the White House.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said Russia agrees in principle with the U.S.-led ceasefire plan backed by Ukraine earlier this week, but stopped short of signing up to any deal, arguing that it needed further negotiation and must lead to "enduring peace."

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

"We agree with the proposal for a ceasefire, to cease hostilities, but we proceed from the fact that this ceasefire should lead to an enduring peace and should remove the root causes of this crisis," Putin said, according to a live translation of a press briefing.

"We are in favor of it but there are nuances," he said when asked about the 30-day ceasefire deal brokered by the White House. Kyiv backed the plan on Tuesday, contingent on Moscow's agreement.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Putin also thanked U.S. President Donald Trump for giving "so much attention" to the prospect of a Russia-Ukraine deal.

This breaking news story will be updated shortly.

Money Report

news 8 mins ago

Trump sued by 20 states to halt the ‘dismantling' of Education Department

news 59 mins ago

Tariffs to add as much as $10,000 to the cost of the average new home, trade association says

CNBC's Holly Ellyatt contributed to this story.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us