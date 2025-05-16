Qatari cybertrucks, elite camels and historic mega-deals: Why Gulf countries are going all out for Trump's visit

President Donald Trump was greeted with spectacular fanfare in Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates during his 4-day visit.

The optics of the U.S. leader's Middle East visit were strong, showcasing the larger-than-life opulence of the region's richest petrostates — and how much of that wealth they are willing to spend to deepen their ties with the U.S.

"The Gulf has always gotten along better with business-first presidents, and President Trump fits that mold perfectly," one Saudi-based American told CNBC.

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — If the Arab Gulf states were to hold a popularity contest right now, President Donald Trump would be the prom king.

In Riyadh, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman broke royal protocol by personally greeting the president on the tarmac. Trump's motorcade from Qatar's Doha airport was flanked by bright red Tesla cybertrucks and riders on horseback. And in Abu Dhabi, UAE leader Mohammed bin Zayed awarded his American counterpart with the Order of Zayed Award, the nation's highest civil honor.

As if that wasn't enough, a parade of royal camels welcomed Trump outside the Amiri Diwan, Qatar's presidential office. Speaking to Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, Trump made it clear he was impressed.

"As a construction guy, this is perfect marble," Trump said, gesturing to the walls and columns of the palace. "This is what they call perfecto. We appreciate those camels," he added. "I haven't seen camels like that in a long time. And really, we appreciate it very much."

The optics of the U.S. leader's Middle East visit were strong, showcasing the larger-than-life opulence of the region's richest petrostates — and how much of that wealth they are willing to spend to deepen their ties with the U.S. and advance their own economic agendas.

The numbers are historic. Qatar and the U.S. agreed on a $1.2 trillion "economic exchange"; Saudia Arabia promised to invest $600 billion in the U.S., and major projects were signed with the United Arab Emirates, after Abu Dhabi in March committed to a 10-year, $1.4 trillion investment framework in the U.S.

There remains some doubt as to whether those numbers are realistic, especially during a period of low oil prices and weaker revenue for crude-producing countries. And some of the deals, like Qatar's record order of 210 Boeing jets and Saudi Arabia's $142 billion arms deal with the U.S. — the largest weapons deal ever inked — will likely take decades to pan out.

But the message was clear: the Gulf states want to be first in line when it comes to partnering with the U.S., whether it be for business, military, or tech.

"The Gulf has always gotten along better with business-first presidents, and President Trump fits that mold perfectly," Tarik Solomon, chairman at the American Chamber of Commerce in Saudi Arabia, told CNBC.

"He still symbolizes fast money, big defense, and access to American tech. So, if cozying up to him helps secure a seat at the table of the next world order, the Gulf is bringing the gold-plated chair."

Some observers suggested the three Gulf countries were competing with one another for Trump's affection. But many in the region say it's more of a long-term, strategic alignment.

"I do not view the big economic announcements as a competition among the three countries; rather, they reflect a competition with other regions — Europe for example — for a closer relation with the U.S. administration," said Ahmed Rashad, an Abu Dhabi-based assistant professor of economics at the Economic Research Forum.

"The economic deals appear vital to increase the attractiveness of the Middle East visit. On the other hand, the primary motive of the GCC [Gulf Cooperation Council] countries appears to be strengthening relations with the U.S. and securing access to advanced technologies," Rashad said.

The bromance vibes were real in Saudi Arabia in particular, where Trump and Mohammed bin Salman heaped praise on each other in remarks made during the U.S.-Saudi Investment Summit. The event, held in the opulent Ritz-Carlton Riyadh, was attended by scores of top American CEOs including the likes of Tesla's Elon Musk, Nvidia's Jensen Huang and BlackRock's Larry Fink, to name a few.

In the UAE, meanwhile, Trump and Emirati leader Mohammed bin Zayed lauded their personal friendship and the more than 50-year alliance between their countries. The visit was the first by an American president to the UAE since George W. Bush visited the sheikhdom in 2008.

The warm body language and free-flowing mutual compliments signified a stark difference in tone from visits to the country by officials from the Biden administration, which were peppered with tension.

The UAE already appears to be reaping rewards from the shift in approach. Recent reports say the U.S. has a preliminary agreement with the UAE to allow it to import, for the first time, 500,000 of Nvidia's H100 chips per year — the most advanced chips the American company produces. This would accelerate the desert sheikhdom's ability to the build data centers needed to power its AI models.

"Trump's trip to the Gulf reflects the increasing personalization of geopolitics," said Taufiq Rahim, principal at 2040 Advisory and author of "Trump 2.5: A Primer."

"The region's leaders have responded accordingly, putting on an ornate display for the visiting president. Flattery and compliments become as important to the announcement and substance of deals."

The longer-term question, Rahim noted, centers on the viability of the investments.

"For example, how many data centers are even needed? In an effort to be the 'biggest', the outlay by each country may actually create excess supply that surpasses demand in certain sectors," he said.

Shoot-for-the-moon pledges are still the right strategy according to the American Chamber of Commerce's Solomon — whether each dollar comes through over the next several years is a matter that can be dealt with later.

"Sure, a lot of it is theater," he said. "But in this region, signaling ambition is half the game. Even if only 50% sticks, it's still an impactful play."