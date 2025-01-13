Quantum computing stocks sell-off accelerates as Zuckerberg becomes latest tech CEO to temper sector enthusiasm

Quantum computing stocks sold off Monday after Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg cautioned that uses for computers with these capabilities remain years away.

The comments reinforce recent commentary from Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang that suggested that the computers are likely 15 to 30 years away.

"I'm not really an expert on quantum computing, but my understanding is that's still quite a ways off from being a very useful paradigm," he said during an appearance on Joe Rogan's podcast published Friday, adding that many people think the technology is likely a "decade plus out."

The comments reinforce recent commentary from Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang that suggested that the computers are likely 15 to 30 years away. The news battered quantum computing stocks that have sold off following a booming 2024 on the heels of Alphabet's promising Willow chip announcement.

Rigetti Computing and D-Wave Quantum tanked 20% each on Monday, building on last week's losses. IonQ slumped more than 9%.

Shares of Rigetti and D-Wave rallied 1,449% and 854%, respectively, in 2024 as investors rallied behind the technology as the next big thing since artificial intelligence .

Proponents say quantum computers will have the ability to perform more intricate computing tasks relative to regular computers and process greats amounts of data. However, many investors have warned that it may be too soon for real-world use cases.