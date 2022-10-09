Remote Jobs Have Tripled During the Pandemic—These Are the Top 10 Companies Hiring for Them

Though people are returning to in-office work, the option for remote work remains high and is likely to keep growing.

The share of jobs that explicitly say workers can be remote has nearly tripled from pre-pandemic, from roughly 4% of in 2019 to nearly 12% of jobs in 2022, according to ZipRecruiter data.

Some previous growth is now reversing as people resume in-person activities, particularly in education, tourism, agriculture and sports and recreation jobs, according to the job-search platform. Remote roles in business, arts and entertainment, and finance and insurance have leveled off throughout the last two years.

But elsewhere, remote opportunities are rapidly expanding: technology, legal, engineering and science jobs are well-suited for remote work, and organizations — especially in health care, financial services and tech — are continuing to offer them.

Here are the top 10 companies hiring for the largest share of remote-capable jobs on ZipRecruiter in 2022:

Anthem: 60,445 remote jobs listed this year CBRE: 51,304 remote jobs listed this year USAA: 42,311 remote jobs listed this year Capital One: 36,336 remote jobs listed this year Cerebral: 34,526 remote jobs listed this year Change Healthcare: 30,602 remote jobs listed this year Meta: 29,052 remote jobs listed this year SAP: 282,62 remote jobs listed this year Kronos: 25,965 remote jobs listed this year SelectQuote: 25,799 remote jobs listed this year

Upwards of 60% of job seekers hope to find remote opportunities, according to ZipRecruiter data. And a similar share, 56%, of full-time U.S. workers — more than 70 million people — say their job can be done working remotely from home, according to Gallup.

Women are more likely than men to prefer remote work, and Black, Asian American and Latino workers are more likely than white peers to want the setup, per ZipRecruiter. Workplace experts have said throughout the pandemic that a greater adoption of flexible work arrangements could help boost company diversity, equity and inclusion efforts.

Since the beginning of 2022, workers say Covid concerns are becoming less of a reason for wanting to work remotely, but a desire to save on commuting costs has gone up considerably. The typical job-seeker would even take a 14% pay cut in order to work remotely, with younger workers and higher earners willing to give up even more for the flexibility.

Looking ahead, Gallup estimates 55% of jobs in the future will be done in a hybrid setup, and 22% will be done fully remote — nearly three times the share of exclusively remote jobs available before the pandemic. It projects just 23% of jobs will be done exclusively from a worksite, down from 60% of solely in-person work done in 2019.

