Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
coronavirus

Renault Expects to Make 300,000 Fewer Cars in 2022 as Global Chip Shortage Rumbles on

By Sam Shead, CNBC

Arun Sankar | AFP | Getty Images
  • Renault made 500,000 fewer cars last year as a result of the chip shortage.
  • "The situation right now is still pretty complicated," de Meo told CNBC's Street Signs Europe Friday.
  • De Meo said that Renault expects the chip crunch to become less severe this year, adding that a "normal situation" should resume in the second half of 2022.

Renault CEO Luca de Meo said the French carmaker expects to make 300,000 fewer units in 2022 than it potentially could have as a result of the ongoing global chip shortage.

Renault made 500,000 fewer cars last year as a result of the chip shortage. In September, consulting firm AlixPartners predicted the chip shortage would cost the auto industry $210 billion in revenue.

"The situation right now is still pretty complicated," de Meo told CNBC's Street Signs Europe Friday.

De Meo said that Renault expects the chip crunch to become less severe this year, adding that a "normal situation" should resume in the second half of 2022.

His comments came as Renault reported an 888 million euro ($1 billion) net profit for 2021 on Friday, beating estimates. The carmaker claims its operating margin of 3.6% puts it two years ahead of its own "revolution revitalization" plan. "Renault is back on track," de Meo said.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

coronavirusbusinessBusiness NewsEurope NewsAutos
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us