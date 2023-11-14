Rep. George Santos former campaign fundraiser Samuel Miele pleads guilty

Samuel Miele, a former campaign fundraiser for New York Rep. George Santos, pleaded guilty in a federal criminal case in Long Island.

The first-term Republican congressman Santos is charged in the same court in an indictment with fraud, money laundering, theft of public funds, and making false statements.

Santos, who lied about aspects of his personal and professional life, has resisted demands he resign from Congress.

A former campaign fundraiser for embattled Rep. George Santos of New York pleaded guilty Tuesday in a federal criminal case.

The guilty plea by Samuel Miele comes just three months after he was indicted in the case in Long Island federal court on charges related to impersonating a top aide to ex-House Speaker Kevin McCarthy as he sought donations for Santos.

Last month, Santos' former campaign treasurer Nancy Marks pleaded guilty in the same court to multiple campaign finance felonies related to her work for him.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Santos, 35, himself is charged in the same court in a 23-count superseding indictment with fraud, money laundering, theft of public funds, and making false statements.

When they added new charges against him last month, prosecutors accused Santos of stealing people's identities and making charges on his donor's credit cards without their permission, and of falsely inflating his campaign's reported receipts "with non-existent loans and contributions that were either fabricated or stolen."

The congressman, who represents parts of Queens and Nassau County, Long Island, fell under scrutiny in late 2022 soon after winning his House seat when a series of news articles exposed how he had lied about his family background, education, and professional resume.

Miele, 27, had raised money for Santos during the Republican's first campaign for Congress in 2020, and then again in 2022.

Miele was accused of pretending to be the aide for the California Republican McCarthy while soliciting donations for Santos from more than a dozen would-be contributors. Miele was paid a commission of 15% on each successful donation.

The aide was not identified in charging documents. But CNBC reported early this year that Miele made calls and sent emails to potential donors while claiming to be McCarthy's chief of staff Dan Meyer during the past two congressional election cycles.

Santos has pleaded not guilty in his own criminal case, and has refused demands by fellow House Republicans from New York and others to resign.

When Santos was first indicted in May, U.S. Attorney Breon Peace said, "This indictment seeks to hold Santos accountable for various alleged fraudulent schemes and brazen misrepresentations."

"Taken together, the allegations in the indictment charge Santos with relying on repeated dishonesty and deception to ascend to the halls of Congress and enrich himself," Peace said.

This is breaking news. Check back for updates.