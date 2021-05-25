Republicans Plan to Send Biden Nearly $1 Trillion Infrastructure Counteroffer This Week

A group of Senate Republicans plans to send the Biden administration an infrastructure counteroffer this week.

Hopes for a bipartisan deal appeared to dim last week after the White House sent the GOP a $1.7 trillion proposal, which slashed $600 billion from the president's original plan.

The GOP measure is expected to approach $1 trillion.

A group of Senate Republicans plans to send President Joe Biden an infrastructure counteroffer this week as the sides consider whether they can bridge an ideological gulf to craft a bipartisan bill.

Be prepared for the 2021 hurricane season! Download our our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts and alerts.

The proposal could cost nearly $1 trillion, and Republicans aim to offset the spending without increasing taxes. The group of GOP lawmakers aims to deliver the plan as soon as Thursday.

Hopes for an agreement between the parties to revamp U.S. transportation and broadband appeared to dim last week. After the White House cut its infrastructure offer to $1.7 trillion from $2.3 trillion, an aide to Capito said the plan's price tag was "well above the range of what can pass Congress with bipartisan support."

The Republican group initially put out a $568 billion infrastructure framework last month.

The parties still need to resolve fundamental issues to come to an accord on infrastructure, one of Biden's top priorities in the White House. They have disagreed on what should count as infrastructure, as Democrats push for a bill to include policies including care for elderly and disabled Americans.

Biden also wants to pay for the legislation through tax increases on corporations. Republicans have opposed any effort to hike the corporate rate, set at 21% after the 2017 GOP tax cuts.

Democrats will have to decide whether they want to chop up their plan enough to win Republicans votes, or try to forge ahead on their own using special budget rules. It is unclear if they would consider passing parts of the proposal with Republican support, then moving to approve other pieces on their own.

The Biden administration has said it wants to see whether it can make progress in bipartisan infrastructure talks before Memorial Day.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.