Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Retail sales increased 0.2% in February, though spending up less than expected

By Jeff Cox, CNBC

A person exits the Macys Flagship store in New York City on January 14, 2025. Macy’s declined 2.4% to $4.7 billion during the third quarter of their Overall sales which ended Nov. 2, 2024, giving as result that 66 of the approximately 150 locations of the company will close by 2026, Closing any store is never easy, but as part of our Bold New Chapter strategy, says chairman and chief executive officer of Macys, Inc. Tony Spring. (Photo by Eduardo MunozAlvarez -VIEWpress/Getty Images)
Eduardo Munoz Alvarez | Corbis News | Getty Images

Consumers spent at a slower than expected pace in February, though underlying readings indicated that sales still grew at a solid pace despite worries over an economic slowdown and rising inflation.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Retail sales increased 0.2% on the month, better than the downwardly revised decline of 1.2% the prior month but below the Dow Jones estimate for a 0.6% increase, according to the advanced reading Monday from the Commerce Department. Excluding autos, the increase was 0.3%, in line with expectations.

The sales number is adjusted for seasonal factors but not for inflation. Prices rose 0.2% on the month, according to a previous Labor Department report, indicating that spending was about on pace with inflation.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The so-called control group, which strips out non-core sectors and feeds directly into gross domestic product calculations, rose a better than expected 1%.

Online spending helped boost the sales number for the month, with nonstore retailers reporting a 2.4% increase. Health and personal care showed a 1.7% gain while food and beverage outlets saw a 0.4% increase.

On the downside, bars and restaurants reported a 1.5% decrease while gas stations were off 1% amid falling prices at the pump.

Money Report

news 22 mins ago

PepsiCo buys prebiotic soda brand Poppi for more than $1.6 billion

news 27 mins ago

Buffett's Berkshire hikes stakes in five Japanese trading houses to almost 10% each

Sales overall increased 3.1% on a year over year basis, better than the 2.8% inflation rate as measured by the consumer price index.

One downbeat note from the report was a steep revision for January, which originally was reported as a 0.9% decline.

The release comes amid heightened worries over economic growth, particularly as President Donald Trump engages in an aggressive tariff battle with leading U.S. trading partners. Economists worry that the tariffs will drive up inflation and slow the economy.

Some indicators, such as the Atlanta Federal Reserve's GDPNow tracker of economic data, are showing that growth could be negative in the first quarter, though the solid showing for control retail sales could result in an upward revision later today.

In other economic news Monday, the New York Fed's measure of factory activity in the region posted an unexpectedly sharp drop for March.

The Empire State Manufacturing Survey posted a reading of -20 for the month, representing the difference between companies seeing expansion against contraction. The number indicated a drop from the 5.7 level in February and was well below the estimate for -1.8.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us