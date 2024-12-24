‘Returnuary' — after the peak shopping season comes the busiest return month of the year

After this season's peak holiday shopping days, retailers expect their return rate to be 17% higher, on average, than usual.

By the end of 2024, returns are expected to total $890 billion.

The growing amount of returned merchandise is a major problem for retailers, and comes at a high environmental cost.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are > WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

After a strong start to the holiday season, consumer spending is on track to reach record levels this year. But many of those purchases will soon be returned.

December's peak shopping days are closely followed by the busiest month for sending items back, which experts dub "Returnuary."

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. > SIGN UP SIGN UP

This year, returns are expected to amount to 17% of all merchandise sales, totaling $890 billion in returned goods, according to a recent report by the National Retail Federation — up from a return rate of about 15% of total U.S. retail sales, or $743 billion in returned goods, in 2023.

Even though returns happen throughout the year, they are much more prevalent during the holiday season, the NRF also found. As shopping reaches a peak, retailers expect their return rate for the holidays to be 17% higher, on average, than usual.

More from Personal Finance:

The ‘vibecession’ is over

Economists have 'really had it wrong' about recession

Trump tariffs would likely have a cost for consumers

"Ideally, I hope there is a world in which you can reduce the percent of returns," said Amena Ali, CEO of returns solution company Optoro, but "the problem is not going to abate any time soon."

How returns became an $890 billion problem

With the explosion of online shopping during and since the pandemic, customers got increasingly comfortable with their buying and returning habits and more shoppers began ordering products they never intended to keep.

Nearly two-thirds of consumers now buy multiple sizes or colors, some of which they then send back, a practice known as "bracketing," according to Happy Returns.

Even more — 69% — of shoppers admit to "wardrobing," or buying an item for a specific event and returning it afterward, a separate report by Optoro found. That's a 39% increase from 2023.

Largely because of these types of behaviors, 46% of consumers said they are returning goods multiple times a month — a 29% jump from last year, according to Optoro.

All of that back-and-forth comes at a hefty price.

"With behaviors like bracketing and rising return rates putting strain on traditional systems, retailers need to rethink reverse logistics," David Sobie, Happy Returns' co-founder and CEO, said in a statement.

What happens to returned goods

Processing a return costs retailers an average of 30% of an item's original price, Optoro found. But returns aren't just a problem for retailers' bottom line.

Often returns do not end up back on the shelf, and that also causes issues for retailers struggling to enhance sustainability, according to Spencer Kieboom, founder and CEO of Pollen Returns, a return management company.

Sending products back to be repackaged, restocked and resold — sometimes overseas — generates even more carbon emissions, assuming they can be put back in circulation.

In some cases, returned goods are sent straight to landfills, and only 54% of all packaging was recycled in 2018, the most recent data available, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Returns in 2023 created 8.4 billion pounds of landfill waste, according to Optoro.

That presents a major challenge for retailers, not only in terms of the lost revenue, but also in terms of the environmental impact of managing those returns, said Rachel Delacour, co-founder and CEO of Sweep, a sustainability data management firm. "At the end of the day, being sustainable is a business strategy."

To that end, companies are doing what they can to keep returns in check.

In 2023, 81% of U.S. retailers rolled out stricter return policies, including shortening the return window and charging a return or restocking fee, according to another report from Happy Returns.

While restocking fees and shipping charges may help curb the amount of inventory that is sent back, retailers also said that improving the returns experience was a key goal for 2025.

Now 33% of retailers, including Amazon and Target, are allowing their customers to simply "keep it," offering a refund without taking the product back.

Some are trying buyback programs to keep goods in circulation. In 2017, Patagonia launched its online Worn Wear resale program. Many have since followed that lead, including J.Crew, Neiman Marcus, Coach and Levi Strauss & Co.

Some Ikea locations even buy back used Ikea furniture for resale at Ikea stores. There's also Walmart Restored and Amazon Renewed.

Other retailers sell returns to businesses such as Once Upon a Child, Plato's Closet and Play It Again Sports, where they are marked down and sold as secondhand.

"You need an all-of-the-above solution," said Optoro's Ali.

For shoppers, return policies are key

Increasingly, return policies and expectations are an important predictor of consumer behavior, according to Happy Returns' Sobie, particularly for Generation Z and millennials.

"Return policies are no longer just a post-purchase consideration — they're shaping how younger generations shop from the start," Sobie said.

Three-quarters, or 76%, of shoppers consider free returns a key factor in deciding where to spend their money, and 67% say a negative return experience would discourage them from shopping with a retailer again, the NRF found.

A survey of 1,500 adults by GoDaddy found that 77% of shoppers check the return policy before making a purchase.

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.