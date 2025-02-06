Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Roblox plummets 16% on disappointing bookings, daily active users miss

By Samantha Subin, CNBC

[CNBC] Roblox plummets 16% on disappointing bookings, daily active users miss
Cheng Xin | Getty Images
  • Roblox shares plummeted more than 16% on disappointing fourth-quarter bookings and daily active user figures.
  • Daily active users came in at 85.3 million, versus a StreetAccount estimate of 88.2 million.
  • CEO and founder David Baszuck said the company would continue to invest in its virtual economy, app performance and "AI-powered discovery and safety" in 2025.

Roblox shares plunged more than 16% after the gaming platform fell short of Wall Street's bookings and daily active user estimates.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Roblox reported bookings of $1.36 billion for the fourth quarter, versus the $1.37 billion expected by analysts polled by LSEG. Daily active users came in at 85.3 million, reflecting 19% growth from a year ago. However, the figure came up short of a StreetAccount estimate of 88.2 million.

The company said it anticipates bookings to range between $5.20 billion and $5.30 billion for 2025, compared to a $5.30 billion FactSet estimate.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

In an earnings release, CEO David Baszucki said the company would continue to invest in its virtual economy, app performance and "AI-powered discovery and safety, empowering creators and enhancing the user experience," in the new year.

The San Mateo-based company founded in 2004 relies mainly on content and games created by its users. The company soared in popularity in the depths of Covid-19, especially among younger generations.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us