Rocket Lab stock pops 25% after company reports strong revenue growth, first Neutron deal

By Michael Sheetz,CNBC

Rocket Lab
  • Rocket Lab announced its first customer for its coming Neutron vehicle.
  • The space infrastructure company reported third-quarter revenue increased to $104.8 million, up 55% from $67.6 million for the same period a year ago.

Rocket Lab shares jumped in post-market trading after the company reported third-quarter results and announced its first customer for its coming Neutron vehicle.

The space infrastructure company reported third-quarter revenue increased to $104.8 million, up 55% from $67.6 million for the same period a year ago. Its net loss also increased year-over-year, to $51.9 million from $40.6 million.

Rocket Lab forecast fourth-quarter revenue between $125 million and $135 million, which at the midpoint would see the company bring in about $430 million this year.

Additionally, the company announced its first launch deal for its Neutron rocket.

A "confidential commercial satellite constellation operator" signed for two missions in mid-2026, which Rocket Lab says were at a price "consistent with our target" for the vehicle. Previously, the company said it was targeting a price point of about $50 million per Neutron launch.

Shares of Rocket Lab jumped as much as 25% in after-hours trading, up from its close at $14.66 a share.

