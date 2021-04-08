Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
business

Rolls-Royce Hits New Sales Record in the First Quarter as the Wealthy Demand Luxury Cars

By Robert Frank, CNBC

Rolls-Royce
  • The luxury auto company delivered 1,380 cars in the first quarter, up 62% from the same time last year.
  • The company said demand is especially strong for its the Cullinan, its nearly 3-ton SUV that starts at $335,000 but typically sells for over $400,000 with options and customizations.
  • Sales are also strong for its new Ghost model, which starts around $332,000 and has an optional LED interior roof to simulate a starry sky.

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars had its best quarter in its116-year history, setting a sales record in the first quarter as the world's wealthy snapped up its $330,000 SUV and other models.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The luxury car company, which is owned by BMW, delivered 1,380 cars in the first quarter, up 62% from the same quarter in 2020 as the pandemic started impacting sales and manufacturing. The quarter set a record for the company, surpassing its previous high in 2019.

Money Report

investing 23 mins ago

‘Enjoy This Ride' — Wharton's Jeremy Siegel Says Stock Market Could Go Up 30% Before Boom Ends

coronavirus 26 mins ago

How Historic Eviction Bans, Activist Organizing and Billions in Rental Relief Kept Tens of Millions of People in Their Homes During the Pandemic

The company said demand is especially strong for its the Cullinan, its nearly 3-ton SUV that starts at $335,000 but typically sells for over $400,000 with options and customizations. Sales are also strong for its new Ghost model, which starts around $332,000 and has an optional LED interior roof to simulate a starry sky.

Rolls-Royce's record-breaking quarter offers the latest sign that the world's wealthy, who have added trillions of dollars to their wealth since the start of the pandemic thanks to rising markets, are ready to spend. Other high-end car companies, like Bentley and Lamborghini, have also seen strong recent sales.

Rolls-Royce said demand continues to remain strong "with order books extending well into the second half of 2021."

"We've responded to recent challenges with our customary boldness, imagination and inventiveness, underpinned by meticulous planning and a relentless focus on our customers' needs and requirements," CEO, Torsten Muller-Otvos, said in a statement.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

businessAutosLife
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us