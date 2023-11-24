Russia continues to pummel Avdiivka; four killed in southern shelling

This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine.

Kostya Liberov | Libkos | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Russian forces continued to bombard the eastern Ukrainian city of Avdiivka on Thursday night while shelling killed four in the southern region of Kherson, according to local officials.

Since mid-October, Russia has been trying to encircle and capture the town of Avdiivka, home to a massive coking plant and close to the Russian-held regional hub of Donetsk.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The head of Avdiivka's military administration, Vitaliy Barabash, told Ukraine's Channel 24 on Thursday that Russian forces had launched their "fiercest" attacks yet on the embattled down. According to Reuters, Barabash said Russia was unleashing up to 18 air attacks per day, sometimes more.

In the southern region of Kherson, prosecutors said Russian shelling had killed three men and a woman, according to Reuters, as Ukrainian forces continue to mount a counteroffensive in the east and south of the country.

Russian President Vladimir Putin's comments on Wednesday — in which he blamed Ukraine for the lack of peace talks and claimed Russia was ready for discussions to resume — were designed to pile pressure on the West to push Ukraine back to the negotiating table, analysts said.

They noted that Putin and other Russian officials have routinely claimed the Kremlin is ready to negotiate to end the war while signaling that the Kremlin maintains its key objectives, including territorial claims and regime change in Ukraine.

Russian air attacks pummel Avdiivka

Russian forces continued to bombard the eastern Ukrainian city of Avdiivka on Thursday night, with more than 100 residents evacuated over the past week, according to local officials.

Since mid-October, Russia has been trying to encircle and capture the town, which is home to a massive coking plant and close to the Russian-held regional hub of Donetsk.

The head of Avdiivka's military administration, Vitaliy Barabash, told Ukraine's Channel 24 on Thursday that Russian forces had launched their "fiercest" attacks yet on the embattled down. According to Reuters, Barabash said Russia was unleashing up to 18 air attacks per day, sometimes more.

— Elliot Smith

Zelenskyy wishes the U.S. a happy Thanksgiving

Andrew Caballero-Reynolds | AFP | Getty Images

Ukrainan President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wished American's a happy Thanksgiving holiday in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"We thank you, the people of America," Zelenskyy wrote. "We know how many of you sincerely sympathize with our struggle and wish Ukraine victory. We saw how many of you took to heart the illegal and unprovoked attack on Ukraine and felt that it was also an attack on your values."

"Freedom must not, and will not, fall. We guarantee it together," he added.

— Fred Imbert

Russia and neighbors working to combat terrorism, Putin says

Russian President Vladimir Putin said the alliance of post-Soviet states known as the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) was working together to combat terrorism.

Addressing the latest CSTO summit in Minsk,in Belarus, Putin said that the counter-terrorism operation known as "Operation Mercenary," aimed at preventing citizens of the CSTO members states from travelling broad and joining "terrorist organizations," which he did not name, was working.

Anton Novoderezhkin | Sputnik | Reuters

The CSTO is an intergovernmental military alliance consisting of Russia and a number of post-Soviet states including Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.

Azerbaijan, Georgia and Uzbekistan are former members of the organization.

Armenian Prime Minister's Nikol Pashinyan did not attend the CSTO given poor relations between Moscow and Yerevan of late, following Azerbaijan's seizing of the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in September, a move that went unopposed by Russian peacekeepers in the region.

Russia labeled Armenia's decision to stay away from the CSTO summit as an anti-Russian move orchestrated by the West.

Belarus' President Aleksandr Lukashenko commented on the absence of Armenia's prime minister on Thursday, saying problems should be discussed at the negotiation table and that personal walk-outs should be avoided.

— Holly Ellyatt

Read CNBC's previous live coverage here

Putin's peace talk comments send a signal to the West; Kremlin says Europe poses a threat to Russia