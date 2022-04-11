Russia Could Use Phosphorus Bombs in Mariupol, UK Warns; Austrian Leader to Meet Putin. Follow Our Live Updates

This is CNBC's live blog tracking Monday's developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates.

Russian forces are preparing for what is expected to be a large and more focused push on expanding control in the east and south of Ukraine. The shift in military strategy comes after a failure to capture the capital city of Kyiv.

President Vladimir Putin has appointed a new general to direct the next phase of the war in Ukraine. The U.S. has cast doubt, however, that a change in battlefield leadership will have much impact on Moscow's prospects.

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer is on Monday scheduled to travel to Moscow to meet with Putin, shortly after meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Nehammer is set to become the first European leader to hold talks with Putin since Russia's unprovoked onslaught began on Feb. 24.

France's Societe Generale to withdraw from Russia with sale of Rosbank stake; shares jump 5%

Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images

French bank Societe Generale has agreed to sell its stake in Rosbank and the Russian lender's insurance subsidiaries to Interros Capital, an investment firm founded by Russian billionaire Vladimir Potanin.

The bank's exit from Russia comes after mounting pressure to follow in the footsteps of other Western companies in the wake of the Kremlin's invasion of Ukraine.

SocGen said in a statement that it would have a 2 billion euro ($2.1 billion) write-off of the net book value of the divested activities and an exceptional non-cash item with no impact on the Group's capital ratio of 1.1 billion euros.

Shares of SocGen rose nearly 5% during early morning trade in London.

— Sam Meredith

UK fears Russia may use phosphorus munitions in Ukraine's besieged city of Mariupol

The U.K. Defense Ministry says Russian shelling continues in Ukraine's Donetsk and Luhansk regions, with Ukrainian forces seen "repulsing several assaults resulting in the destruction of Russian tanks, vehicles and artillery equipment."

The ministry warned Russian forces that prior use of phosphorus munitions in the Donetsk Oblast "raises the possibility of their future employment in Mariupol as fighting for the city intensifies."

It also said Russia's "continued reliance on unguided bombs decreases their ability to discriminate when targeting and conducting strikes while greatly increasing the risk of further civilian casualties."

— Sam Meredith

War to slash Ukraine's GDP output by over 45%, World Bank forecasts

Valentyn Ogirenko | Reuters

Ukraine's economic output will likely contract by a staggering 45.1% this year as Russia's invasion has shuttered businesses, slashed exports and destroyed productive capacity, the World Bank said on Sunday in a new assessment of the war's economic impacts.

The World Bank also forecast Russia's 2022 GDP output to fall 11.2% due to punishing financial sanctions imposed by the United States and its Western allies on Russia's banks, state-owned enterprises and other institutions.

The World Bank's Eastern Europe region, comprising Ukraine, Belarus and Moldova, is forecast to show a GDP contraction of 30.7% this year, due to shocks from the war and disruption of trade.

For Ukraine, the World Bank report estimates that over half of the country's businesses are closed, while others still open are operating at well under normal capacity. The closure of Black Sea shipping from Ukraine has cut off some 90% of the country's grain exports and half of its total exports.

— Reuters

