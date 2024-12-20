Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Russian central bank surprises markets by holding rates at 21% despite sky-high inflation

By Holly Ellyatt,CNBC and Ruxandra Iordache,CNBC

MOSCOW, Russia: The Russian central bank has cut its key interest rate by 300 basis points for a third time since its emergency hike in late February, citing cooling inflation and a recovery in the ruble.
KIRILL Kudryavtsev | AFP | Getty Images

Russia's central bank on Friday left its key interest rates unchanged at 21%, citing monetary tightness as Moscow wages an ongoing battle with sky-high inflation.

"Monetary conditions tightened more significantly than envisaged by the October key rate decision," the bank said, noting factors "autonomous" from its monetary policy.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

>
Watch button  WATCH HERE

"Given the notable increase in interest rates for borrowers and the cooling of credit activity, the achieved tightness of monetary conditions creates the necessary prerequisites for resuming disinflation processes and returning inflation to the target, despite the elevated current price growth and high domestic demand," it added.

This breaking news story is being updated.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

>
Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us