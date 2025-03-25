Samsung Electronics says co-CEO Han Jong-hee has passed away

The cause of death is unknown at this stage and the company said it was in the process of confirming things.

South Korea's Samsung Electronics said Tuesday that its co-CEO Han Jong-hee has passed away at the age of 63.

He headed Samsung's digital appliances division, as well as its device experience unit, which includes mobile phones and home appliances.

Han became the head of the product research and development team at Samsung's visual display division in 2011, rising through the ranks over the years, and was appointed CEO in 2022, according to the company website.

He is credited as a key figure in the development and marketing of the company's TV business, according to local media.

Han, one of four executive directors at Samsung, had hosted the company's annual general shareholders meeting in Suwon, South Korea, just one week ago, fielding questions about the firm's poor stock performance.

In November last year, the company announced changes in the leadership of its memory and foundry chip divisions amid intense competition in the semiconductor space, appointing Jun Young-hyun as co-CEO and head of the memory chip arm.