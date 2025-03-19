Money Report

Santander says 750 jobs at risk as it pursues UK branch closures

By Ruxandra Iordache, CNBC

Jonathan Nicholson | NurPhoto | Getty Images

The British unit of Spanish lender Santander on Wednesday said 750 of its staff were at risk of redundancy as it targets 95 branch closures in the U.K.

The decision is part of the bank's broader plans to update its presence from June 2025 and will bring Santander UK's network to 349 branches, including 290 that are full-service, 36 operating with reduced hours and 18 that are counter-free and five Work Cafes.

"Closing a branch is always a very difficult decision and we spend a great deal of time assessing where and when we do this and how to minimise the impact it may have on our customers," a Santander UK spokesperson said.

This breaking news story is being updated.

