Scarlett Johansson Sues Disney Over ‘Black Widow' Streaming Release

Scarlett Johansson is suing the Walt Disney Company for releasing "Black Widow" on streaming and in theaters at the same time.

The Marvel star claims her agreement with the company guaranteed an exclusive theatrical release for her solo film, and her salary was based, in large part, on the box office performance.

Scarlett Johansson is suing the Walt Disney, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal.

The Marvel star filed a lawsuit Thursday in Los Angeles Superior Court, alleging her contract was breached when the company released "Black Widow" on its streaming service Disney+ at the same time it debuted in theaters.

Johansson claims her agreement with Disney's Marvel Entertainment guaranteed an exclusive theatrical release for her solo film, and her salary was based, in large part, on the box office performance.

Representatives from Disney did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.