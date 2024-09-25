Money Report

SEC charges Merrill Lynch, Harvest Volatility Management for ignoring client investment limits

By Kristian Burt,CNBC

A logo for financial service company Merrill Lynch is seen in New York.
Emmanuel Dunand | Afp | Getty Images
  • The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charged Harvest Volatility Management and Merrill Lynch on Wednesday for exceeding clients' predesignated investment limits over a two-year period.
  • The two companies settled separately and will pay a combined $9.3 million to resolve the claims.
  • The SEC found Harvest exposed investors to greater financial risks and Merrill connected clients to Harvest while aware that accounts were exceeding designated limits.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charged Harvest Volatility Management and Merrill Lynch on Wednesday for exceeding clients' predesignated investment limits over a two-year period.

Merrill, owned by Bank of America, and Harvest have agreed in separate settlements to pay a combined $9.3 million in penalties to resolve the claims.

Harvest was the primary investment advisor and portfolio manager for the Collateral Yield Enhancement Strategy, which traded options in a volatility index aimed at incremental returns. Beginning in 2016, Harvest allowed a plethora of accounts to exceed the exposure levels that investors had already designated when they signed up for the enhancement strategy, with dozens passing the limit by 50% or more, according to the SEC's orders.

The SEC said Merrill connected its clients to Harvest while it knew that investors' accounts were exceeding the set exposure levels under Harvest's management. Merrill also received a cut of Harvest's trading commissions and management and incentive fees, according to the agency.

Both Merrill and Harvest received larger management fees while investors were exposed to greater financial risks, the SEC said. Both companies were found to neglect policies and procedures that could have been adopted to alert investors of exposure exceeding the designated limits.

"In this case, two investment advisers allegedly sold a complex options trading strategy to their clients, but failed to abide by basic client instructions or implement and adhere to appropriate policies and procedures," said Mark Cave, associate director of the SEC's enforcement division. "Today's action holds Merrill and Harvest accountable for dropping the ball in executing these basic duties to their clients, even as their clients' financial exposure grew well beyond predetermined limits."

A representative from Bank of America said the company "ended all new enrollments with Harvest in 2019 and recommended that existing clients unwind their positions."

